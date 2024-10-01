Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) Releases First Annual Sustainability Report

The report highlights investments in employee safety, emission reduction programs, community engagement and LRS' impact across its eight-state footprint

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chicago-based Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the nation's fifth-largest independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, announced the release of its first-ever Sustainability Report. The new report, which will become an annual update from the company, demonstrates LRS' commitment to responsible waste services that lessen environmental impact for the industries and communities it serves. The report introduces LRS and highlights its recent achievements in waste diversion and sustainability, ultimately providing a comprehensive overview of LRS' environmental practices.

LRS employees outside The Exchange Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Chicago, Illinois. The new report, which will become an annual update from the company, demonstrates LRS’ commitment to responsible waste services that lessen environmental impact for the industries and communities it serves.

"This was a year of extensive growth at all levels of LRS, which is why we are honored to be publishing our inaugural Sustainability Report," said Matt Spencer, Chief Executive Officer at LRS. "This report is the culmination of hard work from across the organization and serves as a benchmark to track our impact on reshaping the future of waste and recycling. This report is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation, our people, our partners and the communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside our team members and partners to continue driving positive impact and change in the years ahead."

Highlights from the report, grounded in data and industry standards, include:

Innovation & Sustainability: LRS continues exploring advanced sorting technologies, enhancing recovery efforts for customers and ultimately diverting over 92,000 tons of paper, cardboard and cartons, 33,000 tons of metal, 23,000 tons of glass and 10,000 tons of plastic in 2023.

LRS continues exploring advanced sorting technologies, enhancing recovery efforts for customers and ultimately diverting over 92,000 tons of paper, cardboard and cartons, 33,000 tons of metal, 23,000 tons of glass and 10,000 tons of plastic in 2023. Employee Safety and Culture: LRS is continuously investing in new programs to minimize risks, enhance safety measures, and foster a culture of constant growth. This investment has led to a 15% reduction in total recordable incidents from 2021-23, and 127 employees becoming OSHA 10 certified in 2023.

LRS is continuously investing in new programs to minimize risks, enhance safety measures, and foster a culture of constant growth. This investment has led to a 15% reduction in total recordable incidents from 2021-23, and 127 employees becoming OSHA 10 certified in 2023. Facility Impact: Created in Chicago , for Chicago , LRS' recently opened material recovery facility (MRF) The Exchange processes all recyclable materials from the city's blue cart recycling program and beyond, an equivalent of more than 500 tons per day from over 620,000 homes.

Created in , for , LRS' recently opened material recovery facility (MRF) The Exchange processes all recyclable materials from the city's blue cart recycling program and beyond, an equivalent of more than 500 tons per day from over 620,000 homes. Community Engagement Initiatives: In 2023, over 800 guests toured The Exchange, and more than 1,200 students and community members were engaged for educational initiatives, fostering a deeper understanding of their roles in LRS' sustainability mission and promoting transparency around the recycling process.

In 2023, over 800 guests toured The Exchange, and more than 1,200 students and community members were engaged for educational initiatives, fostering a deeper understanding of their roles in LRS' sustainability mission and promoting transparency around the recycling process. Emission Reduction Goals: Stemming from a 2022 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory, LRS has developed a comprehensive emission reduction plan centered around the primary pillars of landfill emissions capture, route optimization, and the decarbonization of equipment.

LRS is Illinois' largest private waste company, and the fifth largest in the nation, serving more than 900,000 customers through waste diversion, recycling and portable services. Operating across eight states, LRS has a deep understanding of local regulations and market needs and caters to both residential and commercial customers. Driven by organic growth and more than twenty strategic acquisitions, LRS remains committed to reshaping the future of waste and recycling.

For more information on LRS or to download the full report, visit LRSrecycles.com/sustainability-report

