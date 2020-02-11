Lakeside Software Announces Strategic Investment from Insight Partners

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leading developer of Digital Experience Monitoring software for the enterprise, today announced a strategic growth equity investment by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. The investment will accelerate Lakeside's product development roadmap and drive the expansion of its market leading SysTrack Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) suite.

Lakeside's SysTrack provides the most comprehensive visibility and automation tools to reduce IT costs and support business productivity. SysTrack's cloud-delivered platform allows IT to monitor over 10,000 data points across all endpoints through a single platform. With this wealth of data, SysTrack is an essential workplace analytics tool, allowing IT to predictively and proactively address issues, intelligently approach software and asset optimization, and power ongoing digital transformation of enterprise IT.

"Enterprises globally are focused on ensuring high-quality, productive digital experiences for their employees. Lakeside's SysTrack enables IT to boost employee productivity, reduce costs and proactively address performance issues with AIOps and self-healing," said Michael Schumacher, Lakeside Founder and CEO. "We are excited to partner with Insight to accelerate our investments in SysTrack, as well as support ongoing global expansion and support for our customers and partners."

The investment comes as Lakeside reports record growth in adoption of its SaaS solutions by leading enterprises in 2019. Lakeside powers IT visibility for industry leaders in every sector, including Air Canada, E*Trade, Ford, Geisinger Health, General Mills, Progressive Insurance, and Standard Chartered. In 2019, Lakeside announced general availability of SysTrack 9, which introduced powerful AIOps tools for automated detection and remediation of issues at the endpoint and an exciting product roadmap for 2020.

"Lakeside has the deepest technical solution for monitoring digital experience, purpose-built for the most expansive and demanding enterprises," said Michael Triplett, Managing Director at Insight Partners, who has joined Lakeside's board. "We are thrilled to partner with Lakeside to scale the development and adoption of SysTrack's market leading tools for the digital workplace."

"Michael and his team have built the leading solution for Digital Experience Monitoring," said Henry Frankievich, Vice President at Insight Partners, who has also joined Lakeside's board. "We are excited to bring the resources of Insight Onsite, our business strategy and ScaleUp division, to further enhance Lakeside's market leadership. Insight's expertise in helping companies rapidly scale will greatly benefit Lakeside's partners and customers."

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software provides IT organizations worldwide with tools for desktop transformation, asset optimization, security, incident resolution, and continuous assessment. SysTrack workspace analytics enable IT to continuously understand the state and optimize the performance of EUC environments, both physical and virtual. SysTrack empowers IT to maximize visibility, minimize costs, automate support, and make evidence-based decisions.

For more information about Lakeside Software, visit www.LakesideSoftware.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

