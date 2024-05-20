Lakeside Software Partners with Qualtrics to Create First Unified Dashboard for Measuring Employee Experience

Strategic alignment will revolutionize the employee experience landscape by combining industry-leading telemetry and sentiment data to drive substantial business outcomes

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leading IT data intelligence company, announce a new partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, designed to revolutionize the employee experience. By combining their leading technologies in quantitative and qualitative data analysis, Lakeside and Qualtrics will empower organizations to comprehensively understand their employees' digital experiences with technology and drive meaningful improvements across their workforce.

"This strategic partnership between Lakeside and Qualtrics represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of employee experience management," said Dave Keil, Chief Executive Officer at Lakeside Software. "By combining our unparalleled endpoint data collection and analysis with Qualtrics' industry-leading sentiment insights, we can empower organizations to make data-backed decisions, optimize employee experiences, and ultimately drive better business outcomes."

"This strategic partnership between Lakeside and Qualtrics represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of employee experience management." Post this

Shared customers will benefit from a 360-degree view of the employee experience, resulting in enhanced employee digital experience and sentiment as well as more efficient evaluation of experience data, leading to IT help-desk efficiencies and reduced mean time to resolution (MTTR). Proactive enhancements driven by these insights will improve employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention.

The key initiatives of this partnership include:

Unified employee experience health score: Lakeside and Qualtrics will provide a holistic view of quantitative and qualitative data in a single dashboard. Together, this unparalleled data will inform a single employee experience health score to track performance and define the industry-standard for measuring Experience Level Agreements (XLAs).

Lakeside and Qualtrics will provide a holistic view of quantitative and qualitative data in a single dashboard. Together, this unparalleled data will inform a single employee experience health score to track performance and define the industry-standard for measuring Experience Level Agreements (XLAs). Proactive IT: Building on Lakeside's robust proactive alerting capabilities, employees can be notified of a technology issue before an IT ticket is placed and, in partnership with Qualtrics, be proactively surveyed to validate their sentiment and qualitative experience with the technology, freeing up critical IT resources to focus on the most pressing issues.

Building on Lakeside's robust proactive alerting capabilities, employees can be notified of a technology issue before an IT ticket is placed and, in partnership with Qualtrics, be proactively surveyed to validate their sentiment and qualitative experience with the technology, freeing up critical IT resources to focus on the most pressing issues. Prioritized surveys and solutions: Combining telemetry and sentiment data, IT teams can see the highest-impact disturbances and survey select power users so that they can measure which solutions will lead to larger increases in both employee satisfaction and productivity.

"Qualtrics aims to help organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all human and digital touchpoints," said Scott Thompson, Chief Partner Officer at Qualtrics. "Technology plays a critical role in employee experience, and Lakeside's comprehensive digital employee experience data makes it easy to see and address those frustrations and improve the overall digital experience for employees."

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate – where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at lakesidesoftware.com.

Media Contact:

Bridget Bell

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakeside Software, Inc.