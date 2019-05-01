Lamar University Reaches $20,000,000 Energy Savings Milestone Partnership with Schneider Electric

BEAUMONT, Texas, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamar University today announced it has reached a $20 million energy savings milestone as a result of its energy efficiency project with energy and sustainability expert, Schneider Electric. Lamar University achieved this recognition milestone after a 15-year partnership with Schneider Electric. To date, this project has generated $21,276,086 million in energy savings. Additionally, the project has reduced campus-wide utility consumption by 43 percent, saving on average $1.63 million in annual utility costs.

Back in 2004, the university was struggling with a growing list of deferred maintenance challenges, including equipment failures and outdated technology. To address these issues, the university turned to Schneider Electric to develop a customized energy efficiency project. The savings came from a wide variety of measures that improved energy efficiency and enhanced the learning environment, including:

Replacing HVAC equipment to increase comfort for staff, faculty and students

Updating hot water heaters, water fixtures and the chiller plant to increase the life of equipment

Installing new energy management systems to decrease staff maintenance time

Retrofitting campus lighting for a brighter learning environment

"We are very grateful for our partnership with Schneider Electric that has helped us achieve our energy efficiency goals," said Dr. Alicen Flosi, Instructor and Director of Sustainability at Lamar University.

The project builds on Schneider Electric's expertise in energy efficiency projects. Over the past 27 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 750 ESPC projects across the nation, saving its clients over $2 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital improvements over longer payback periods and offers many long-term benefits such as improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental protection. In addition to its work with Lamar University, Schneider Electric has partnered with other universities in Texas including Texas A&M International University and The University of North Texas.

About Lamar University

Home to over 15,000 students, Lamar University, located near Houston in Beaumont, TX, is among the fastest growing Texas colleges and universities, and is a member of The Texas State University System. Lamar University offers more than 100 programs of study leading to bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. The 292-acre campus in Beaumont is about 90 miles east of Houston and about 25 miles west of Louisiana. For more information on Lamar University, please visit www.lamar.edu.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. To learn move, please visit: www.schneider-electric.us.

