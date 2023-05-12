LAMBORGHINI BROWARD SPONSORS TWO CARS FOR THE 2023 SUPER TROFEO SEASON AND WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

DAVIE, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamborghini Broward, a division of Warren Henry Auto Group is again partnering with ANSA Motorsports to sponsor two cars for the Lamborghini North American Super Trofeo Season. The company will also be sponsoring the team for the World Championships in November 2023 in Vallelunga, Italy. This is the fourth consecutive year that Lamborghini Broward has teamed up with ANSA Motorsports.

In the Pro Class, Nico Jamin and Sebastian Saavedra will be driving in the No.30 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2. Both drivers have achieved considerable success in their driving careers, Jamin had a podium finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Vice Champion of European Le Mans Series in 2022 and Saavedra, a winner of the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

In the Am Class, Lamborghini single-make series racer Ron Atapattu and co-driver, Kevin Madsen, will be behind the wheel of car 24, also a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, playfully referred to as "elephantea" in reference to Atapattu's tea company and his appreciation for the elephants in his native Sri Lanka. Atapattu has an exceptional track history placing third in the Pro-Am championship in 2019, capturing six podium finishes as well as nine top-five finishes in 12 races. His racing career dates to the 90's in the former Lamborghini SuperSport Series run by the SRO Motorsports Group. Madsen has won eight U.S. road racing championships.

"We are excited to be a sponsor of the 2023 Super Trofeo season," said Larry Zinn, Executive General Manager of Warren Henry Auto Group. "We've had a great track record with ANSA Motorsports in the past and anticipate a successful run by both cars this year.

The two Lamborghini Broward cars start the 2023 IMSA Super Trofeo Series on May 14 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. In total, there are five races throughout the U.S. leading up to the championship in November at Valleunga, Italy.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises of nearly 500 employees, 6 different retail locations, and 17 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company's headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com .

