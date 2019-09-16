LaMusica Ranked #1 Hispanic Streaming Site And Top Hispanic Radio App

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LaMusica digital platform has been identified as the Top Hispanic-focused online streaming site as well as the Top Hispanic radio app among Latino users, according to a recently published study, "Report About the State of Digital Audio in the U.S. Hispanic Market 2019."*

Owned and operated by Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), LaMusica's digital platform offers live audio and video streaming of the nation's top-rated Hispanic radio stations as well as a daily variety of exclusive digital content including current events vignettes, celebrity interviews, podcasts, expertly curated playlists and world premier music videos.

The Report identified LaMusica as the #1 ranked Hispanic-targeted online platform from among a list of generic music streaming sites that included YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, Google Play, iTunes, iHeart, Soundcloud, Amazon Music, Uforia, Deezer and others. In addition, Latino users chose LaMusica as their favorite Hispanic radio app.

The newly released Report, drawing upon hundreds of in-depth respondent interviews, focused on identifying the digital audio consumption habits of the U.S. Hispanic market, including the content preferences of Spanish-speaking users as well as the purchasing characteristics of consumer products and services advertised in digital audio environments.

Among other documented findings, the study reported that 62% of the respondents listened to radio or music on the internet with a majority of 80.3% of the participants identifying smartphones as their primary tool for consuming digital audio. In addition, 60% of the respondents consider listening to digital audio an important or very important part of their day.

"LaMusica's top ranking in this report demonstrates the power of our brand and our growing audience across all digital platforms," stated Bianca Alarcón, Head of Content Development at LaMusica. "The Hispanic community has a deep cultural connection to music and LaMusica is today's ideal vehicle for experiencing the fascinating world of Latin entertainment. Our ranking as the top Hispanic-targeted streaming site among Latino users comes after years of hard work leveraging our leading station brands while building a unique mobile and digital entertainment platform. We see continued strong growth for the LaMusica brand in the years to come and are excited to continue delivering innovative and engaging experiences to our rapidly expanding user base," she added.

"The LaMusica app has experienced exponential growth these last few years as more and more people discover all our amazing and exclusive content, including our commercial-free playlists and our enhanced audio quality," commented Dennis Vaque, Director of Technology for SBS Interactive/LaMusica. "Today the LaMusica experience includes daily live video streams, amazing video-on-demand features, original podcasts, live access to iconic deejays and popular on-air programs from around the country, as well as a digital catalogue of over 150,000 of the top songs of all time," he added.

The top ranking for LaMusica comes at a time of impressive growth for SBS' digital properties:

LaMusica's combined digital and mobile streaming audience has eclipsed 1.3 million unique listeners per month

Active LaMusica users have grown + 52% compared to last year

users have grown + 52% compared to last year LaMusica's audio sessions total 14 million per month across its terrestrial, playlist and podcast categories

audio sessions total 14 million per month across its terrestrial, playlist and podcast categories LaMusica reaches over 1.8 million people with over 5.2 million streaming hours per month

reaches over 1.8 million people with over 5.2 million streaming hours per month LaMusica's combined social media following recently surpassed 30 million users

About LaMusica

LaMusica is a music-centric online platform catering to a wide variety of Hispanic users through the live audio and video streaming of the nation's top-rated radio stations owned by Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), including WSKQ-FM in New York City, the #1 Hispanic station in America, as well as other leading SBS formats from around the country. Offering a daily variety of exclusive digital content including current events video vignettes, celebrity interviews, podcasts, expertly curated playlists and world premiere music videos, LaMusica is the preferred Hispanic streaming platform for today's U.S. Latinos. LaMusica is available via the mobile app, the LaMusica.com website, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Firestick/AmazonTV, Samsung SmartTV, Apple CarPlay, as well as Chromecast and Alexa-enabled devices.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces and promotes a nationwide series of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists and music aficionados. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

