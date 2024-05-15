Lancaster Mayor Honored as 'Green Mayor of the Year' for Work in Energy, Sustainability

City of Lancaster, CA

May 15, 2024

LANCASTER, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster is proud to announce that Mayor R. Rex Parris has been presented the "Green Mayor of the Year" award at the 2024 VerdeXchange Conference. This prestigious award was presented by LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, recognizing Mayor Parris for his outstanding contributions to environmental protection and sustainability advancement.

The 2024 VerdeXchange Conference, which brings together innovators in the green and clean energy sector to explore transformative climate infrastructure investments, recognized Mayor Parris for his exemplary work in leading Lancaster's initiatives in clean and green energy innovation; his success as a mentor to the U.S. Department of Energy's H2 Cities program; for Lancaster's role as a founding city of the Pacific Hydrogen Alliance; and for the City's success in attracting a large number of hydrogen projects to the City. Mayor Parris' forward-thinking initiatives have positioned Lancaster as a pioneer in renewable energy and hydrogen technologies.

Mayor Parris' long list of achievements in the space include:

  • Oversaw the investment of over $2B in solar energy since 2009;
  • Created Lancaster Choice Energy, a program offering green energy to Lancaster residents at reduced costs;
  • Helped develop a clean energy market in the city, which became the first net-zero energy city in the U.S. in 2019;
  • Spearheaded new energy-centric partnerships with companies like Toyota and the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES);
  • Initiated the collaboration with Hawai'i County and Namie Town in Japan as part of the Department of Energy's H2 Twin Cities program where Lancaster and Namie Town serve as mentors for Hawai'i County in hydrogen development known as the Pacific Hydrogen Alliance;
  • Generates more green jobs and, in turn, economic growth as projected to benefit the city and region

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition as a leader in sustainability," Mayor R. Rex Parris stated. "This award reflects the groundbreaking achievements in environmental and energy initiatives that Lancaster and our partners have made. We are at the beginning of an exciting journey, and I am eager to see how much further we can push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability for the betterment of our community and the world."

About The City of Lancaster
Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

