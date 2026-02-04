Neha Mishra Joins Portage Point Partners Technology Investment Banking Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm focused on the middle market, is pleased to announce that Neha Mishra has joined as Managing Director in the firm's Technology Investment Banking practice.

Neha has almost two decades of experience advising technology companies and financial sponsors on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital markets and strategic alternatives. She has advised on more than $50 billion in aggregate transaction value across public and private companies spanning cybersecurity, infrastructure software, data analytics, marketing software, workflow automation and tech-enabled services.

"Neha's expertise meaningfully expands our technology investment banking platform," said Jason Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at Portage Point. "In an M&A environment defined by heightened selectivity and complexity, she brings a deep understanding of both financial sponsor and corporate priorities to help guide clients through increasingly complex, high-stakes transactions."

"Tech-driven business models are shaping every corner of the middle market," said Matthew Ray, Founder and CEO of Portage Point. "Neha's addition strengthens Portage Point's technology expertise at a time when market conditions demand both deeper sector knowledge and greater execution discipline."

Prior to joining Portage Point Partners, Neha served as a Managing Director in Technology Investment Banking at Truist Securities. Earlier in her career, she advised leading global technology companies at Macquarie Capital and Goldman Sachs.

