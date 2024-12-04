Land & Legacy Scholarship Offers Farmers and Ranchers Support in Gaining Regenerative Land and Business Management Education

The scholarship, sponsored by Powerflex Supply and administered by the National Grazing Lands Coalition, will provide up to $20,000 in registration assistance for Noble's 2025 online and in-person courses

ARDMORE, Okla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute, a trusted resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, has partnered with Powerflex Supply, and the National Grazing Lands Coalition, to present the Land & Legacy Scholarship, a program centered on providing registration assistance to producers attending online or in-person delivery of Noble educational courses.

Scholarships are granted quarterly, with applications for quarter one opening on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Interested producers can visit www.grazinglands.org/landandlegacyscholarship for more information or to apply.

Noble Grazing Essentials attendees participate in a hands-on field exercise on the Noble Research Institute campus in Ardmore, Oklahoma. (Staff Photos by Rob Mattson/Noble Research Institute)

Noble's growing suite of programs led by experienced facilitators focuses on participant success through a comprehensive educational curriculum designed to promote land stewardship through management, building soil health and keeping farmers and ranchers on the land. Participants gain practical insights while connecting with like-minded peers to learn how to implement innovative solutions to address their personal farm and ranch challenges, improve their operation and increase their bottom line.

The Land & Legacy Scholarship was developed as part of a recently formed partnership between Noble and Powerflex Supply, with Powerflex investing $20,000 toward the 2025 scholarship program. The collaboration aims to assist Noble in furthering its mission to guide farmers and ranchers in applying regenerative principles that yield healthier soil, more productive grazing land and business success.

"We are excited to offer the Land & Legacy Scholarship to producers seeking to modify their land and business management practices regeneratively," said Hugh Aljoe, director of ranches, outreach and partnerships at Noble Research Institute. "We are grateful to partners like Powerflex Supply and the National Grazing Lands Coalition, who value our mission and work to restore our nation's grazing lands by supporting the farmers and ranchers who maintain it."

In 2024, Noble's educational courses reached more than 400 producers across 19 states. With the generosity of Powerflex Supply, the organization looks forward to making its online and in-person courses financially accessible to many more participants.

"Powerflex Supply is thrilled to partner with the National Grazing Lands Coalition and Noble Research Institute on the Land & Legacy Scholarship," said Troy Goldhammer, CEO of Powerflex Supply. "We believe the future of farming and ranching hinges on adopting regenerative techniques. With the exceptional education provided by Noble Research Institute, the extensive reach and advocacy of NatGLC, and Powerflex's dedication to supporting grazing infrastructure planning while offering trusted and affordable rotational grazing products, we are excited to contribute to this vital initiative."

For more information about the Land & Legacy Scholarship and Noble Research Institute courses, visit www.noble.org/find-a-course/ .

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

For more information about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org .

About Powerflex Supply

Powerflex Supply was started by longtime livestock graziers to offer a full line of electric fencing and livestock watering supplies for graziers of all levels. For more than 25 years, we've supplied satisfied ranchers and farmers with trusted grazing supplies. We choose products based on performance with the goal of providing the highest-quality supplies at the most reasonable prices.

For more information about Powerflex Supply, visit powerflexfence.com.

About National Grazing Lands Coalition

The National Grazing Lands Coalition (NatGLC) works to promote healthy and productive grazing lands that benefit both the environment and society. Through science-based technical assistance, research, and education, NatGLC supports farmers and ranchers in adopting sustainable practices that balance ecological health with economic success. By fostering collaboration and innovation, NatGLC helps ensure grazing lands can thrive and adapt for generations to come.

For more information about the National Grazing Lands Coalition, visit www.grazinglands.org.

SOURCE Noble Research Institute LLC