Land id® Maps Georgia Estate Acquired by Boxer and Influencer Jake Paul

The 5,746-acre sporting property ranks as one of the Sunbelt's most coveted trophy properties



DECATUR COUNTY, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Property information and mapping software company Land id collaborated with The Land Report to detail Paul Reserve in Bainbridge, Georgia. The culmination of a lifelong dream, Jake Paul acquired the property earlier this year for $39 million.

Jake Paul's 5,746 acre sporting property featured in The Land Report.

At LandReport.com , users can see for themselves Paul's latest win — 5,746-acre Paul Reserve — starting with a dynamic aerial overview of the forested, rolling landscape. Users can choose to explore Paul Reserve using Land id 's extensive informative overlays or via the basemap gallery to select a range of view formats, such as vintage USGS, satellite, and infrared, among others. It is fully navigable on Land id's browser and mobile applications.



The Land Report tells the story; Land id lets you explore it. Our map of Paul Reserve layers contours, habitat, and hydrology into one navigable view so readers can see exactly what makes this Sunbelt property extraordinary." — Steve Roberson, Founder Land id®

According to reporting by Lisa Martin, Paul Reserve is highlighted by "4.5 miles of frontage along Lake Seminole as well as a 20-acre private lake and a duck marsh spanning another 30 acres." Stewarded by passionate landowners for more than a century, the historic property became the research and development headquarters for International Paper. Thanks to an abundance of bobwhite quail, Eastern turkey, and whitetailed deer, the gently rolling tract found its highest and best use as a recreational destination. Jake Paul has furthered these efforts with a donation of $50,000 to control invasive species in Lake Seminole.

Paul Reserve was "the crown jewel" of International Paper's 12-million-acre timber empire.

— The Land Report

Paul Reserve is the latest in Land id's growing showcase of the most geographically distinct properties found in America, those that typically demand attention from a very exclusive buyer demographic. Those projects include Cromwell Island in Montana, a Flathead Lake island complex listed for $72 million, as well as America's largest contiguous ranch property, Wyoming's 916,000-acre Pathfinder Ranch. The Rhode Island-sized empire is listed for $80 million and stretches between the Ferris, Pedro, and Green Mountain ranges, encompassing a namesake reservoir and 20 miles of the Sweetwater River, including a vast expanse of high plains, foothills, and river valleys.

View Land id's showcase of Paul Reserve

ABOUT LAND ID

Built by real estate mapping professionals, designed for everyone, Land id provides a new level of insight to anyone who owns, manages, or sells property. Our web and mobile applications enable real estate pros, agriculture, appraisers, builders, landowners, and anyone curious about land to discover extensive private parcel data and use it to power shareable, interactive maps and unique listing marketing assets . To date, more than 45,000 users have created more than 2 million maps, and more than 2.5 million maps are viewed each month. Land id's mission is to make high-quality mapping and in-depth property information analysis tools accessible to everyone. Land id's headquarters are in Bozeman, Montana, and Austin, Texas. Learn more about Land id at https://id.land/about

SOURCE Land id, Inc.