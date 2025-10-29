Land id® Releases 3D 'Flyover Tours' and Multiple New Features to Elevate User Experience Across Web and Mobile

Application advancements are highlighted by a digital aerial tour feature providing users compelling views of subject landscapes. Also included is an improved Image Gallery experience and feature parity throughout application types



BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Property information and mapping software company Land id has unveiled a range of new features to help users further excel in marketing and capturing land intelligence. The focal point of the update is the all-new, made-simple 3D Tour component, a digital flyover resource that provides sweeping context for how subject properties interact with surroundings.

Immersive 3D Property Tours exclusively at Land id

Exclusively for Pro users, 3D Tours is an elevated upgrade to Land id High-Res Aerial Basemaps . The new function puts topo lines and slope angles into action, enabling users to "lift" flat custom maps into immersive, auto-rotating visuals. Users can better understand hillsides, viewing perspectives, drainage characteristics and elevation changes and in turn, become more informed when embedding maps on digital listings or presenting custom maps to buyers, builders and vendors.

Land id's 3D Tour function works in concert with its sought-after insights and GIS data to give users as much or as little land context as needed, echoing the company's dedication to a lightweight, bespoke user experience.

Coupled with the 3D Tour upgrade is a faster, more comprehensive image gallery that allows for unlimited picture integration. Users can corral as many images as required to help tell a property's story and present them in a scrollable carousel. Images can be dragged directly on to maps to better illustrate locations and map points. And because it's common to not have the strongest mobile signal when touring remote properties, images can be captured offline and synced directly to their subject map once back in signal.

"We are incredibly proud of Land id's 3D Flyover Tours—they transform flat maps into mesmerizing, auto-rotating aerial views of slopes, topo, and terrain, showcasing properties like never before. Embedding these in listings captivates buyers, elevates presentations, and sparks those game-changing 'aha' moments that close deals faster," said Edwin Tofslie, Chief Design Officer at Land id.

Ease of use drove other improvements, such as simplified sharing and navigation with more visually ergonomic "Get Directions" and "Share" commands, selections to view maps branded and unbranded depending on the presentation scenario and refreshed sidebar that limits distraction and emphasizes readability. The improved look and feel present a "magazine-style" experience in both mobile and browser environments, adding professional heft while never taking away from the application's core competency: making customers better informed about land.

These upgrades will further assist Pro users with their efforts to market and sell some of the most geographically distinct properties found in America, even those that typically demand attention from a very exclusive buyer demographic. Some notable mapped properties include Cromwell Island in Montana, a Flathead Lake island complex listed for $72,000,000 as well as America's largest contiguous ranch property, Wyoming's 916,000-acre Pathfinder Ranch and Idaho's expansive Triple Creek Reserve, for which Land id was called upon to create an immersive video presentation .

ABOUT LAND ID

Built by real estate mapping professionals, designed for everyone, Land id provides a new level of insight to anyone who owns, manages or sells property. Our web and mobile applications enable real estate pros, agriculture, appraisers, builders, landowners, and anyone curious about land to discover extensive private parcel data and use it to power shareable, interactive maps and unique listing marketing assets . To date, more than 45,000 users have created more than 2 million maps and more than 2.5 million maps are viewed each month. Land id's mission is to make high-quality mapping and in-depth property information analysis tools accessible to everyone. Land id's headquarters are in Bozeman, MT and Austin, TX. Learn more about Land id at https://id.land/about

