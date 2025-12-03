Land id strikes partnership with Luxury Presence to elevate listing reach with dynamic mapping, geospatial storytelling

Agents entrusted with selling luxury homes and top-of-market listings will have the opportunity to enhance websites and listing pages with immersive, vivid property data and 360-degree market intelligence.

BOZEMAN, Mont. and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Land id's stunning, interactive showcase maps and property marketing data will now be available to customers of Luxury Presence , an industry-leading growth platform trusted by over 87,000 residential real estate agents and brands. The partnership enables agents to better highlight how luxury homes and trophy properties relate to the surrounding area, revealing nearby amenities, natural features, landscape context, and environmental assets in a visually compelling way through Land id.

Land id strikes partnership with Luxury Presence

The two companies identified overlap in their respective approaches to serving the industry, primarily in their offering of best-of-breed real estate intelligence and highly creative marketing assets. Land id's full slate of features will be made available directly through the Presence® Platform.

"Land id gives agents a level of storytelling that elevates how they present every listing," said Kyle Scott, SVP of Partnerships, Brand & Community at Luxury Presence. "Together, we're moving property marketing beyond static photos and videos into immersive, spatial experiences that help agents show what other listings can only tell."

Land id's simple-to-embed, graphically rich visualizations add a deep data story to any marketing campaign, allowing both agents and prospective buyers to understand a property from all directions and heights, thanks to its newly released 3D flyover tour , among other advantages.

"The Land id integration with Luxury Presence instantly elevated my property listings. Now, clients can explore each property interactively, viewing boundaries, trails, improvements, and even listing photos from within the map. Having the map embedded seamlessly on my website gives them the tools they need to move forward faster, and it positions me as an agent who truly understands properties in Southwest Montana," said Luxury Presence and Land id customer Callie Pecunies, a Broker with CRS, Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty.

Land id has worked with a wide-ranging selection of residential agents since inception, partnering with them to help showcase unique properties, ranches, farms and expansive rural properties. The company's goal is to help real estate consumers at every stage know more about what drives their decisions.

"A robust digital presence can mean the difference between whether or not someone makes an offer," said Shon Wedde, Head of Partnerships at Land id. "We believe Luxury Presence delivers that, and we're proud to be a partner."

Customers of Luxury Presence have helped sell homes and estates that draw national attention and undisclosed price tags, requiring complex legal hurdles and bespoke sale structures–much like the expansive property holdings Land id helps its customers take to market. Examples of such projects include Cromwell Island in Montana, a Flathead Lake island complex listed for $72,000,000 as well as America's largest contiguous ranch property, Wyoming's 916,000-acre Pathfinder Ranch and Paul Reserve, a 5,746-acre sporting property in Southwest Georgia recently acquired by social media mogul and boxer, Jake Paul and featured in The Land Report.

ABOUT LAND ID

Built by real estate mapping professionals, designed for everyone, Land id provides a new level of insight to anyone who owns, manages or sells property. Our web and mobile applications enable real estate pros, agriculture, appraisers, builders, landowners, and anyone curious about land to discover extensive private parcel data and use it to power shareable, interactive maps and unique listing marketing assets . To date, more than 45,000 users have created more than 2 million maps and more than 2.5 million maps are viewed each month. Land id's mission is to make high-quality mapping and in-depth property information analysis tools accessible to everyone. If you are interested in partnership opportunities with Land id, please visit our Partner page to learn how you can become a member of our growing partner network. Land id's headquarters are in Bozeman, MT and Austin, TX. Learn more about Land id at https://id.land/about

SOURCE Land id, Inc.