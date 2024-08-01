Land id Unleashes Innovation: Swipe to Instantly View In-Depth Property Details & Map Layers With Our New Property Info Card

Land id Unleashes Innovation: Swipe to Instantly View In-Depth Property Details & Map Layers Post this

The brand new Land id™ Property Info Card design provides a more intuitive entry for Land id users, seamlessly unlocking our over 40 datasets, by highlighting the most used and time saving overlays into 7 distinct tabs. Each tab on mobile, or desktop, will instantly launch a default set of data overlays when swiped - saving countless hours trying to research each data point separately.

New Tabbed Data Groupings:

The overlay tabs are created by Land id data experts to combine related data into logical groupings, prioritizing the most frequently used overlays:

Overview: Displays property ownership details along with any user-enabled overlays.

Displays property ownership details along with any user-enabled overlays. Water: Shows nearby bodies of water, floodplain visualizations, wetlands, and water wells.

Shows nearby bodies of water, floodplain visualizations, wetlands, and water wells. Outdoors: Provides detailed insights into the surrounding landscape including elevation contours and public lands

Provides detailed insights into the surrounding landscape including elevation contours and public lands Boundaries: Offers visual guides to land uses, city limits, school districts, and opportunity zones helping users understand a variety of divisions.

Offers visual guides to land uses, city limits, school districts, and opportunity zones helping users understand a variety of divisions. Soil: Delivers comprehensive soil information, including soil names, capabilities and susceptibilities.

Delivers comprehensive soil information, including soil names, capabilities and susceptibilities. Infrastructure: Reveals insights on and beneath the map surface, including transmission lines, pipelines, substations, solar/wind farms and more.

Reveals insights on and beneath the map surface, including transmission lines, pipelines, substations, solar/wind farms and more. Nearby: Focuses on active housing developments, public lands, and points of interest.

Each overlay section includes descriptions and legends (e.g., FEMA Floodplain, Airports, Land Use) to help users clearly understand the data presented, making any research easy and efficient.

"Land id is working tirelessly to modernize real estate tools, data and ease of access. We want to make the lives of real estate professionals, land owners and even people that just love knowing about and interacting with land and natural resources easier … even fun! We are excited about the launch of Land id's innovative new Property Info Card as an exciting step in this direction." - Edwin Tofslie, Land id™ Chief Design Officer

Here's what users are saying about Land id's new Property Info Card:

"Land id™ is a game changer in saving time. A prospective buyer can study the traits of a property before they ever set foot on it, so they can weed out tracts that they know won't interest them. Then either me or my team of agents can focus on just the properties that will work." - Eric Gage, AFM Real Estate

"My favorite feature about Land id™ is the overlays. I am able to go through the vast majority of uncertainties about a property before I arrive. Whether it is a listing appointment or I am representing a buyer, I know that I am headed to that appointment with the knowledge I need to succeed." - Gavin Scott, Texas Ranch Kings

Land id continues to innovate in property information access and mapping, offering industry leading data access and a highly intuitive, user-first experience. This comprehensive Property Info Card is now available for all users on all platforms, and will enable real estate professionals to save even more time and provide in depth property insights, faster than ever.

"The introduction of the Land id™ Property Info Card represents another big step forward in the real estate industry for property information accessibility, ease of use, and efficiency. We are excited about the energetic response from our customers and are committed to continuing to innovate on our customer's behalf." - Chris Hamilton, Land id™ Chief Operating Officer

For more information, visit id.land .

About Land id™

Land id™ is the leading provider of land identity™ and interactive property mapping applications for real estate professionals and land owners. Land id™ solutions are used by professionals across multiple industries, including land, residential and commercial real estate brokerages, property appraisals, agricultural farm and ranch management, forestry, building and development, government, engineering, and renewables. Founded In 2014, Land id™ (formerly MapRight) continues to facilitate the creation and sharing of millions of property maps, showcasing its critical role in the industry.

