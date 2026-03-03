Land O Lakes Named Most Trusted Butter Brand in America

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Land O Lakes has been voted the most trusted butter brand in the United States, according to Newsweek in their 2026 Most Trusted Brand Awards conducted by leading market research firm BrandSpark.*

The recognition is based on a national survey of more than 35,000 American shoppers, who were asked – without prompts or brand lists – to name the brands they trust most across grocery store aisles. This "unaided awareness" approach identifies the brands that are truly top-of-mind when quality, consistency, and performance matter most to consumers.

"This recognition reinforces what our farmer-owners and teams work toward every day: delivering butter and delicious dairy products people can count on," said Heather Anfang, President of Dairy Foods and Executive Vice President of Land O'Lakes, Inc. "Earning consumers' trust, especially in today's value-driven environment, is a responsibility we take seriously and making quality, dependable butter only matters if consumers trust us to make their mealtime efforts a little more magical."

In the dairy category, Land O Lakes® Butter stood out among consumers as the most trusted butter brand, reinforcing its longstanding reputation for quality and reliability in kitchens across the country.

According to Newsweek, trust in these top-ranked brands is driven less by marketing and more by consumer confidence – knowing exactly what to expect every time they open the package. Even when shoppers turn to store brands to manage food costs, the survey results show that certain categories, including butter, remain areas where brand trust continues to matter. This recognition underscores Land O Lakes® Butter's enduring role as a staple for home cooks and bakers who prioritize taste, performance, and consistency.

About Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods

Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, a division of Land O'Lakes, Inc., is reshaping what America expects from dairy with a portfolio of innovative, high quality dairy products crafted with milk from its network of member owned farms. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to flavor, the division produces and markets beloved staples such as rich and creamy butter, cheese, spreads, and specialty dairy ingredients enjoyed by families and home cooks and trusted by culinary professionals across America.

Founded in 1921 by 320 Minnesota dairy farmers, Land O'Lakes began as a cooperative built on the belief that farmers are stronger when they work together. Today, Land O Lakes brand is the most trusted butter in America1. The company continues to set the standard for taste, quality, and the future of dairy as a member-owned cooperative, with over 1,200 dairy producers, 500+ ag producers, and 800+ retail owners across all 50 U.S. states and more than 60 countries.

