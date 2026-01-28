LandCare Scales Operational Efficiencies and Safety Commitment Through Lytx+™ with Geotab

Leading Landscaping Company Realizes Strategic Gains as Early Adopter of Lytx's Integrated All-in-One Solution

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, is proud to spotlight the success story of LandCare, one of the nation's premier commercial landscaping companies. After selecting Lytx+™ with Geotab as their fleet safety and telematics solution for their 1200 vehicles, LandCare is seeing positive results. Lytx+ with Geotab provides an all-in-one fleet management solution that eliminates complexity by offering the benefit of two tenured leaders, but with one contract, one installation, one user interface, one bill, and one driver app.

LandCare Transforms Their Safety and Operations by Adopting Lytx+ with Geotab, a Unified All-in-One Fleet Management Solution Speed Speed

With operations spanning 26 states and more than 75 locations, LandCare's diverse fleet supports daily business at properties, hotels, and resorts across the country — presenting unique challenges in safety and fleet management.

"LandCare's crews are specialists in landscaping, account management, and business leadership; driving trucks is simply one aspect of their jobs," said Steve Gwin, Director of Fleet and Equipment at LandCare. "Ensuring their safety on the road is a top priority, and that's where the Lytx+ solution has made a significant impact."

Before implementing Lytx+ with Geotab, LandCare relied on basic telematics solely for monitoring issues like speeding, with no dash cam provider and limited insight into daily driving behaviors. Since deploying the new solution, LandCare has gained unparalleled visibility into how team members operate vehicles on the road every day. Lytx+ with Geotab delivers real-time video, actionable data, and advanced analytics, revealing patterns and unsafe behaviors that previously went unnoticed.

"Lytx+ has given us a window into our crews' driving habits, allowing us to identify and quickly coach risky behaviors before they lead to incidents," said Tim Martinez, Executive Vice President of Operations at Landcare. "With Lytx+, our managers have the tools to provide effective coaching and training, building a culture where safety is embedded in every aspect of our business."

Implementing the Lytx+ with Geotab solution has also helped with LandCare's ongoing sustainability efforts, as one of the company's goals is to lower their carbon footprint by electrifying their fleet and equipment as much as they can. The data provided through the Lytx+ with Geotab platform provides them with a deeper understanding of how much power their electric vehicles are consuming and helps them identify which vehicles are the best candidates to convert from internal combustion to electric.

LandCare uses the advanced telematics and video intelligence of Lytx+ with Geotab to support other comprehensive safety initiatives, including ongoing training on equipment use, asset maintenance, and the importance of personal protective equipment. The platform's data-driven approach ensures crew members have the resources and guidance needed to reach job sites — and return home — safely every day.

"At Lytx, our primary focus is on safety and empowering our partners to thrive," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "Working with LandCare is a privilege — seeing how our technology can help keep their teams safe on the road and enable a culture of accountability and excellence is exactly why we innovate. We remain committed to providing solutions that make a measurable difference for companies and communities across the country."

By partnering with Lytx and leveraging the advanced capabilities of Lytx+ with Geotab, LandCare continues to set the standard for safety and operational excellence in the landscaping industry. This collaboration empowers their team to focus on their core strengths and operate with confidence knowing their goals are met and their well-being is safeguarded on our roadways.

To view a video on LandCare's success story using Lytx+ with Geotab, go here.

For more information on Lytx+ with Geotab, visit Lytx's all-in-one fleet management page here.

About Lytx+

Lytx+ is a unified technology solution that combines best-in-class video safety with industry-leading segment-optimized telematics. This new offering from Lytx offers businesses with commercial or company-owned vehicles the opportunity to simplify their fleet management needs and seamlessly reduce risk, manage compliance, and optimize performance. Lytx+ is designed to deliver comprehensive fleet management solutions that also include unified installation, billing, login and reporting interfaces, applications, and support. Lytx+ with Geotab is available now for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 5.5 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com , LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube .

Contact:

Jason Andersen

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.