Global Leader in AI-Powered Fleet Safety and Operations Recognized for Innovation and Implementation Excellence

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, has been ranked as the top overall video telematics vendor by ABI Research in its 2026 Competitive Ranking report. The prestigious recognition highlights Lytx's exceptional innovation and comprehensive implementation in delivering advanced fleet management and driver safety solutions worldwide.

Lytx outperforms competitors to win all three ABI Research award categories, including Overall Leader, Top Implementer, and Top Innovator.

ABI Research's assessment compared 10 leading video telematics vendors, focusing on critical innovation and implementation criteria. Lytx earned top honors for its AI-powered event recorders, which combine proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology to deliver highly accurate, multi-signal risk detection. The company's dynamic, real-time risk modeling and weather-hazard geospatial intelligence, along with its AI-driven coaching tools, set new industry standards for personalized driver safety programs.

According to Adhish Luitel from ABI Research, "Lytx's commitment to innovation is evident through its AI-powered event recorders and sophisticated real-time risk modeling. Their ability to synthesize event data and historical insights allows fleets to streamline coaching and prioritize operational impact."

Luitel further notes, "Lytx's robust global deployment, supported by operations in 90 countries and a network of over 100 reseller partners, positions the company as a leader in tailoring solutions for diverse regulatory and operational needs."

With enterprise-grade scalability, configurable policies, multi-role access, and seamless API integration, Lytx enables fleets to deploy customized solutions quickly and efficiently, ensuring rapid time to value and measurable ROI.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from ABI Research as it reaffirms our commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "Through our advanced technology and actionable insights, we will continue to empower fleet operators with the tools they need to protect their drivers, improve operational efficiency, and deliver measurable results."

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 5.5 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com , LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube .

