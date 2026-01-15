Lytx Expands Product Portfolio with LytxOne™: A Natively Combined All-in-One Fleet Management Solution

Unified Fleet Innovation Concurrently Engineered to Combine Video Safety, Telematics, and

Maintenance into One Platform

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, today announced the launch of LytxOne™, the first fleet management solution purpose-built from the ground up to deliver video safety and telematics with equal depth, intelligence, and integrity. LytxOne is a unified platform where telematics, video safety, and maintenance were simultaneously developed from a single foundation, setting a new standard for fleet management by transforming operational complexity into total clarity and control.

LytxOne introduced as new all-in-one fleet management solution

Built for the next generation of fleet operations, LytxOne empowers fleets to reduce risk, optimize performance, and drive measurable results. Designed to scale seamlessly, the platform delivers robust capabilities for larger fleets while offering a streamlined, cost-effective solution for smaller operations seeking powerful insights with less complexity and overhead.

LytxOne joins the company's existing portfolio as its newest product offering, complementing proven solutions including:

Lytx DriveCam® – premium video safety solution with a best-in-class driver safety program trusted by many of today's largest enterprise fleets.

– premium video safety solution with a best-in-class driver safety program trusted by many of today's largest enterprise fleets. Lytx+™ with Geotab – integrated, all-in-one solution that combines Lytx DriveCam with Geotab telematics.

– integrated, all-in-one solution that combines Lytx DriveCam with Geotab telematics. Lytx Surfsight™ – video safety solution built for partners to integrate with telematics providers.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of the market, LytxOne does not replace any current Lytx products. Instead, it adds a reliable, lighter-weight option for fleets with less complex needs, all at a competitive price point.

"As a category leader for over 27 years, we understand that no two fleets are the same—but that the challenges of safety and efficiency are universal," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "The addition of LytxOne reinforces our commitment to delivering an ecosystem of choice and tailored solutions that empower our customers, offering fleets an accessible and powerful tool that makes it easier than ever to protect their company's people, equipment, and reputations."

The initial launch of LytxOne is focused on U.S. fleets, with plans to expand into additional geographies in the future. The solution is currently available through Lytx's network of authorized resellers and will be offered in limited release directly from Lytx in 1H 2026.

For more information on LytxOne or to find a reseller, visit the product page here.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion – helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 5.5 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com , LinkedIn , @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube .

