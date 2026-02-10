LandGate Launches an Enterprise AI Data Agent for Infrastructure & Energy Development

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , the premier vertical intelligence authority for site selection and evaluation of infrastructure and energy, has launched its Enterprise AI Data Agent. This significant new release allows infrastructure developers and investors to securely access and query LandGate's extensive proprietary data, totaling over 25TB, using natural language. Within their own confidential environments, clients can now seamlessly integrate LandGate's full data library alongside other datastreams. Crucially, this innovation facilitates straightforward integration with Large Language Models (LLMs), AI agents, and corporate AI infrastructure, providing data access for all AI models, including those from Google, Anthropic, OpenAI, and Microsoft.

As the demand for data centers, renewable energy, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) reaches record highs, the primary bottleneck remains the speed of site selection and power infrastructure. LandGate's new AI Data Agent removes this friction by providing a "drop-in" intelligence layer that eliminates the need for companies to build their own complex Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines or custom geospatial reasoning models.

Revolutionizing Site Selection with Natural Language

By unifying critical data points, such as offtake capacity, real-time nodal pricing, and deep local regulatory insights, LandGate empowers users to identify optimal sites in minutes rather than months. With LandGate's new AI Data Agent, technical and non-technical teams alike can ask complex questions such as, "Find available parcels with 50 buildable acres near 115kV substations with 20 megawatts of transfer and offtake capacity for BESS in North Texas," and receive high-fidelity, actionable data instantly.

Key Features of the LandGate Enterprise AI Data Agent include:

AI-Ready MCP-Compliant Agents: Query 25TB+ of nationwide data using everyday language.

Query 25TB+ of nationwide data using everyday language. Seamless Integration: Designed for immediate use with existing AI agents, LLMs, and internal AI Infrastructure.

Designed for immediate use with existing AI agents, LLMs, and internal AI Infrastructure. Comprehensive Coverage: Full dataset delivery for Data Centers, Renewable Energy, BESS, Natural Gas, Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Carbon, and more through LandGate's Enterprise AI Data Agent

Full dataset delivery for Data Centers, Renewable Energy, BESS, Natural Gas, Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Carbon, and more through LandGate's Enterprise AI Data Agent No Heavy Lifting: Eliminates the need for custom data engineering, manual retrieval, or complex prompting.

Eliminates the need for custom data engineering, manual retrieval, or complex prompting. Secure by Design: Features encrypted access and a strict privacy policy; LandGate cloud services do not record or track user queries.

"LandGate provides the mission-critical data required to power the next generation of large-scale industrial and energy infrastructure," said Fernando Gonzales, CTO of LandGate. "By making this data accessible through natural language, we are dramatically accelerating site assessment and development for our clients. We've replaced costly consulting fees and manual data engineering with high-fidelity intelligence layers that deliver absolute precision for capital deployment."

To learn more about integrating LandGate's AI Data Agent into your workflow, visit LandGate.com .

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of U.S. energy and infrastructure projects: data centers, energy storage, EVs, solar, wind, carbon, natural gas, and CCS.

