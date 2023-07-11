Landing International Becomes JCPenney's In-store Training Technology Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeautyFluent powered by Landing International has announced that they are partnering with JCPenney Beauty, fresh on the heels of the relaunch of the store's beauty assortment. Built to educate in-store beauty advisors on JCPenney Beauty's industry-defining assortment of diverse and inclusive brands, the BeautyFluent app will be available as a resource on JCPenney's in-store iPads at locations nationwide.

Last year, JCPenney announced the relaunch of its JCPenney Beauty section and a groundbreaking assortment of minority-owned, indie, and women-owned brands. With this partnership, the heritage retailer continues to prove itself as a fearless leader adopting new innovations in service of its customer. JCPenney executives say the partnership is an investment in their employees and their customers, aimed at ensuring that every JCPenney Beauty shopper gets industry-leading service. "By bringing this exciting technology into our stores, we're putting the power of beauty education at the fingertips of our associates. This will ensure that every JCPenney Beauty customer that walks through our doors will receive superior service as they discover their new favorite beauty products," says Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant at JCPenney.

As in-store beauty shopping continues to grow, beauty retailers are focusing their attention on ensuring that their in-store employees can convert retail shoppers into buyers. Designed to put product education at beauty advisors' fingertips, BeautyFluent makes it easy for in-store employees to quickly learn about products, discover proven selling tips, and guide customers to products that meet their needs and values. Sarah Chung Park, CEO of Landing International, the technology company behind BeautyFluent says the app was built by industry experts to support retail workers. "With hundreds of products in a single store, it's challenging for beauty advisors to remember every single one. We built BeautyFluent to make it easier to educate customers and guide them to products they'll keep coming back for."

The partnership is a win for brands sold at JCPenney, too. Participating brands are expected to not only see an upswing in sales, but also receive valuable in-store data. "Our partner brands will soon be able to see how often their product is being searched and recommended at the store level. This will give them the opportunity to work closely with JCPenney on supporting sales," says Park. "This kind of in-store data is a rare insight for both retailers and brands that we hope will further support their sales efforts."

About Landing International:

Landing International is a B2B technology company committed to creating greater diversity in beauty retail and beyond. Our award-winning SaaS sales enablement tools were designed to solve many of the hurdles that prevent brands from succeeding in stores–creating greater opportunity for brands, retailers, and the beauty advisors that interact with customers every day on the sales floor. Named one of Fast Company's most innovative companies of 2022, we work closely with over 400 beauty and skincare brands and nearly 100 leading global beauty retailers including Ulta, Target, Nordstrom and JCPenney.

