Landis+Gyr Adds Wi-SUN Certification for FAN 1.1 Specification to its Advanced Metering Network Equipment

The company increases support for open standards across product lines for next generation grid edge sensing and network equipment

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today announced the successful certification of its second-generation Series 6 network routers, data collectors and the newest endpoint radio for use at TEPCO in Japan and in the Revelo® platform.

Landis+Gyr's newest RF Mesh network and metering products are now certified to the FAN 1.1 specification.

"Landis+Gyr is realizing the benefits of open standards in a number of high-profile grid technology deployments, where customers are looking for greater choice in components and infrastructure," said Chris Calvert, Vice President of System Architecture at Landis+Gyr. "In addition to deployment flexibility, Wi-SUN certification brings with it validation of our network data capacity and security features, increasing buyer confidence and satisfaction."

Wi-SUN's FAN Certification Program provides compliance testing of network components and devices to a communications profile developed from applicable open standards and certifies the product's ability to interoperate with other certified devices. All Wi-SUN certified products are rigorously tested by a third-party test lab to ensure the devices work together effortlessly and securely. Certified devices include a digital certificate to authenticate entry to a Wi-SUN FAN network, which significantly reduces vulnerability to cyber security threats.

As a promoter and actively engaged member of the Wi-SUN Alliance, Landis+Gyr guides standards development to promote interoperability of AMI network hardware. The FAN 1.1 specification, which introduces support for higher and dynamic data rates and expands geographic coverage capabilities, further enhances RF Mesh network scalability and security. More details about FAN 1.1 can be found on the Wi-SUN website.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having enabled 9 million tons of CO2 savings in FY 2024 through our product offerings, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website: www.landisgyr.com

SOURCE Landis+Gyr