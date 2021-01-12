Landis+Gyr and PayGo Announce Billing and Payments Partner Agreement

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) and PayGo have signed a partner agreement that authorizes Landis+Gyr to provide PayGo's prepay, digital billing and payment services to its advanced metering customers.

Landis+Gyr is now able to offer PayGo to existing and future AMI customers as a premium prepay, digital billing and payment service. Prepayment systems for utility services have proven to deliver benefits for both the customer and utility, giving the customer greater control over their energy usage leading to improved energy efficiency. These programs also reduce the need for security deposits and fees, while lowering debt and improving customer satisfaction.

"This agreement allows Landis+Gyr to provide a proven digital payment platform that complements our existing consumer engagement offerings while enhancing the proven benefits of flexible payment options for utilities and their customers," said Tim Weidenbach, Senior Vice President of Technologies at Landis+Gyr.

PayGo's software platform is built on a comprehensive billing and communications engine that allows the application to serve all of the utility's digital payment programs. Accessing data from advanced meters and other utility assets, it provides both prepay and postpay options for utility services.

"PayGo prepay programs have delivered customer satisfaction scores as high as 96 percent. With PayGo, utility customers can access the payment system from their mobile device or pay at many local businesses, such as convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores. This reduces reliance on utility-operated billing centers and improves the customer experience," said David Elve, Chief Marketing Officer for PayGo.

Beyond collecting AMI data, Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect platform adds grid edge intelligence necessary for utilities to better manage the distribution grid and improve customer service.

About PayGo

PayGo® is an Atlanta-based software and payments company. Our platforms deliver flexible billing and payment solutions that enable America's largest investor-owned and public power utilities to enable higher customer engagement and improve revenue assurance. Utility customers experience greater control in how they manage and pay for their energy and water spend, along with ways to reduce consumption. More information is available at www.paygoutilities.com.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2019, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,500 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

