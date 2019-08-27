Landis+Gyr and Utilidata Join Forces to Transform Grid Operations

ATLANTA and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW), the global leader in integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector, is joining forces with Utilidata, the industry leader in energy optimization software from the substation to the grid edge, to provide groundbreaking grid management through the deployment of edge applications on Landis+Gyr advanced meters, planned initially for the North American market. Embedded software will enable utilities to gather, analyze, and synthesize data from a multitude of grid endpoints.

In an energy climate of shifting consumer expectations, distributed energy resources (DERs), and aggressive clean energy mandates, creating the grid of the future is essential. Landis+Gyr's market leading AMI solution is built on Gridstream® Connect, an IoT platform designed specifically for utilities, which enables edge applications to fully utilize the sensing and analysis capabilities of advanced meters. This platform is strengthened by the energy optimization software of Utilidata's applications that will leverage real-time data and machine learning to enable:

Grid visualization using waveform analysis to provide unprecedented, real-time visibility into the distribution system, including power flow and locational awareness

Dynamic monitoring of distribution circuits utilizing peer-to-peer communication and edge processing to create a critical framework for both voltage optimization (VVO) and seamless integration of DERs

Real-time fault detection combines edge-based waveform and system distribution analytics to identify and prioritize anomalies for improved grid reliability and faster response to safety issues

Utilidata's applications join additional technologies that are optimized by the Landis+Gyr metering platform, including energy management powered by Sense, a partner of both Landis+Gyr and Utilidata. Combining these technologies will illuminate both consumer behavior and grid operations, leveraging innovative grid-edge hardware to create a complete, holistic picture of electric distribution and demand.

"Smart grid technologies are changing how utilities manage the distribution system. Utilities traditionally monitor distribution circuits from the substation to the grid edge but are missing critical visibility required for optimizing system performance," said Tim Weidenbach, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Operations at Landis+Gyr. "These new edge applications leverage the distributed computing and sensing capabilities of our meters to monitor assets and grid activity at the edge. We see this as a continual evolution in how grid-edge intelligence drives the future of energy management and delivery."

"It is entirely possible to modernize and optimize the electric grid from the edge," said Josh Brumberger, CEO of Utilidata. "The key is to match intelligent hardware with innovative software solutions for real-time, distributed data analysis, predictive modeling, and substation-to-meter optimization. With this as a foundation, realizing an energy future with greater renewable energy resources, better demand management, and real-time response is within our sights. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Landis+Gyr to make great strides towards this future."

About Utilidata®, Inc

Utilidata®, Inc., an energy software company backed by leading venture capital firms, is the industry leader in energy grid optimization. The company's patented technology captures real-time signals from the electric grid and provides actionable insights to save energy, integrate distributed energy resources, and better detect grid anomalies. The company is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit http://www.utilidata.com or follow @Utilidata on Twitter.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

