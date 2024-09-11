Landis+Gyr Renews MDUS Certification for Meter Data Management System

The renewal of this certification unlocks new use cases for utility users of Landis+Gyr's Meter Data Management System (MDMS) platform

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced completion of its MDUS certification for the Landis+Gyr MDMS platform. Renewal of this certification provides utility customers using MDUS integration services the ability to access new features for interval and time series billing.

Landis+Gyr's MDUS (Meter Data Unification and Synchronization) is a unique solution that enables end-to-end-business processes by connecting synchronizing smart metering landscapes to utility back office systems.

As part of the Gridstream® Connect platform of energy management solutions, Landis+Gyr's MDMS provides support for a wide range of meter data use cases. The latest version of the software, slated for release in September, delivers support for leading-edge connected grid edge applications available in Landis+Gyr's Revelo® grid edge intelligence sensor and ultrasonic gas meters. Additionally, enhanced features enable further security controls of users within multiple organization deployments and VEE methods for distributed energy resources (DERs), along with smart gas and smart water AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) data.

"The renewal of this certification is key for Landis+Gyr to continue providing the most interoperable platforms for network and data management in the industry," said Chris Calvert, Vice President of Technologies for the Americas at Landis+Gyr. "We continue to expand both the integrations and use cases of our platform to support the next generation of grid-edge monitoring and sensing, empowering utilities and consumers to manage energy better."

Ranked as a leading AMI data management platform by industry analysts, Landis+Gyr's MDMS software supports some of the largest advanced metering programs in the world. Landis+Gyr MDMS is currently used by utilities in nine countries and processes data from 87 million meters. The MDMS complements Landis+Gyr's connected platform of intelligent devices and software applications for utility IoT networks, while providing a secure platform for advanced meter-to-cash processing and operational activities for today's AMI solutions.

