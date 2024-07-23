Landis+Gyr's Revelo E660 C&I Wide-voltage Meter Achieves Multiple Certifications

The Revelo E660 is now certified by Measurement Canada and New York State

ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced that Revelo E660 has successfully completed certification testing with Measurement Canada and the New York Public Service Commission.

Achieving these certifications is the final step to accelerating Revelo deployments in New York and Canada. Following the approval by New York's Public Service Commission, National Grid is now receiving shipments. The E660 began shipping to other utilities earlier this year following certification by UL Solutions to the UL 2735 standard for electrical safety for nine different meter forms.

Part of the Revelo platform for advanced energy management, the E660 is a unique grid edge sensor capable of streaming current and voltage waveforms in real time while also providing all the metrology functionality of traditional commercial/industrial and wide-voltage range meters.

"The Revelo E660 brings high-end, four-quadrant, grid-meter measurement capabilities to the commercial/industrial meter segment," said Chris Calvert, Vice President of Technologies at Landis+Gyr. "By enabling simultaneous, milli-second monitoring of the energy delivered and used, utilities are able to provide real time insights to customers and have greater situational awareness of demand variability, power quality and circuit-level anomalies."

Advanced features available with the E660 include:

High resolution current and voltage streaming to an integrated Edge Intelligence Card

Onboard Gridstream Connect App operating system

Availability in wide voltage (120-480V) polyphase and singlephase forms

Micro arc sensing for early detection of hot socket conditions

Wi-Fi-certified and internet-enabled open application ecosystem

Wi-SUN certified to enable the future interoperability with Wi-SUN certified network equipment

Revelo's unique features support a variety of next generation AMI use cases to assist utilities with flexible grid management, including support for transportation electrification, distributed energy resources and circuit level capacity management. More than 5 million Revelo sensing meters are under contract and being deployed in North America.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0 billion in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,900 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

