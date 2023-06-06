Landis+Gyr Completes Contract with Enerpro for Level 2 EV Chargers

Enerpro Systems Corp., a Vancouver-based energy services provider, plans to integrate its building management software with Landis+Gyr's INCH Pro L2 EV charger

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced it will provide Enerpro Systems Corp., a North American intelligent energy management services provider, with 1,000 level 2 electric vehicle chargers as part of a recent supply agreement.

The agreement enables Landis+Gyr's interactive INCH Pro L2 EV chargers, featuring a robust and easy-to-use customer interface, to efficiently integrate into Enerpro's building management system software for deployment in both new construction and existing commercial and residential buildings with power constraints.

"As the electrification of transportation accelerates, we are proud to offer our customers integrated EV solutions to further support the decarbonization of the grid. This agreement represents a first step for Landis+Gyr's EV charging portfolio in North America, which offers the flexibility to use standard protocols to integrate energy management platforms or utilize Landis+Gyr's management software," said John Romero, Vice President of Electric Vehicle Solutions at Landis+Gyr. "We are excited to work with Enerpro on this project and support the truly unique services they offer their customers."

"We chose to partner with Landis+Gyr based on past working relationships as well as extensive evaluations of EV products for the best fit for our customers.  The product has the versatility to be used in the diverse range of applications we need without compromise," said Steven Roka, Chief Executive Officer at Enerpro Systems Corp.

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions focusing on smart infrastructure, smart metering, and grid edge intelligence. The company's support for transportation electrification includes interactive level 2 EV chargers, CPO, e-mobility and comprehensive charging management software that help consumers and service providers monitor energy use, control costs, and manage charging infrastructure.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

About Enerpro

Enerpro Systems Corp. is a North American market leader in intelligent energy management for new construction and infrastructure upgrades in retrofitted buildings. Since 1996, Enerpro has offered full-service, customizable, metering and monitoring solutions. Enerpro's programs maximize efficiencies in energy and water use, reduce consumption and provide numerous economic benefits for a diverse portfolio of building types. To learn more, visit www.enerprosystems.com

