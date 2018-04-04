Landis+Gyr Expands Role with Wi-SUN Alliance

"This signifies our commitment to continue active promotion of Wi-SUN certification for utility networks at every level," said Marius Chilom, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Solutions for Landis+Gyr. "Our long-range vision is to leverage standards-based interoperability and demonstrate value for smart grid applications."

Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect is a flexible IoT platform that incorporates the latest in standards adoption to facilitate interoperability. The combination of flexible communications, a robust ecosystem of intelligent grid-edge devices and a growing environment of applications provide utilities with real-time information and automation capabilities to improve reliability and efficiency of energy distribution systems, while helping to engage consumers in energy management.

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Landis+Gyr Group AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Landis+Gyr Group AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

