Landis+Gyr Improves Integration and Increases Business Process Automation of MDMS

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) announces the release of MDMS 4.2 with updates that enhance the meter data management system's performance with other utility applications.

The new MDMS version improves integration with Landis+Gyr's Command Center head-end software to increase the speed with which reads, intervals and events are processed, as well as providing improved integration of gas and water endpoints. Version 4.2 also continues to add business process automation tools to improve efficiency of everyday utility operations which leads to increased customer satisfaction. It also enhances several platform components to provide a highly secure, scalable, and future-ready solution.

"Landis+Gyr continues to improve on our industry-leading MDMS platform with features that reduce complexity and add efficiency for our users," said Doug Jeademann, Vice President of Product Lines at Landis+Gyr. "This update also expands automation of key business processes, while updating our integration capabilities with existing utility systems in a way that noticeably improves efficiency."

Landis+Gyr's MDMS software supports some of the largest advanced metering programs in the world and complements the Gridstream® Connect platform of intelligent devices and software applications for utility IoT networks, while providing a secure platform for advanced meter-to-cash processing and operational activities for AMI solutions.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

