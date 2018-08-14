Landis+Gyr Provides Utilities with Access to More Metering Data

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) announced the release of Command Center 7.3, which expands functionality for residential advanced meters to help utilities with reliability and planning operations.

This latest update of the company's advanced metering network operating software includes updates to the user interface, enhanced support for smart sensors and devices, and more flexibility for capturing additional metering data. As the head-end system for Landis+Gyr's smart grid networks, Command Center is central to utility management of networks and intelligent devices on the distribution system.

"The 7.3 release increases the applications for residential metering data by allowing utilities to access the second load profile recorder in the FOCUS® AXe line of meters," said Doug Jeademann, Vice President of Product Lines at Landis+Gyr. "This is ideal for operations personnel to profile voltage and current at different intervals and provides more metrics for system planning and reliability improvements."

Additionally, utilities can use this feature to bring back per-phase voltage or current at shorter interval lengths than billing data, providing similar functionality to a commercial meter.

Other updates in Command Center 7.3 include:

An enhancement of the integrated prepay capabilities

File transfer functionality for distribution sensors and smart street light controllers

Multi-tenancy enhancements to further expand usefulness across different utility departments

Command Center is the operating software supporting Landis+Gyr's AMI offerings. It complements the company's connected platform of intelligent devices and software applications for utility IoT networks, while providing a secure platform for monitoring and control of advanced meters and networks.

About Landis+Gyr



Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

