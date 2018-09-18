Landis+Gyr Raises Money for Energy Assistance

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) announces the sixth annual Synergy for Energy charity golf tournament will be held September 20th at the Tapawingo National Golf Club in Sunset Hills, MO. The event and matching donations raise funds for utility-sponsored energy assistance programs.

The golf tournament is a cooperative effort between Landis+Gyr's Synergy for Energy charitable organization and five of its utility customers in Missouri and Illinois. Money raised from the tournament is donated to utility-sponsored organizations that provide assistance with energy bills, home efficiency improvements and other needs. The organizations and sponsoring utilities include:

The Energy Assistance Foundation, Ameren Illinois

Dollar More, Ameren Missouri

Dollar Help, Spire Inc.

CASH & HELP, Boone Electric

Operation Round Up, Cuivre River Electric

"We strongly support the goals of these programs and are happy to assist our utility customers in raising funds and awareness for people in need," said Prasanna Venkatesan, regional President and CEO of Landis+Gyr Americas. "This is another great example of utilities taking an active role in making their communities better."

More information about the participating organizations and opportunities to contribute is available at Synergyforenergy.org.

