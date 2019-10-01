Landis+Gyr Releases Industry-first 320 Amp Meter with Integrated Remote Service Switch

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) announces the release of a first-of-its-kind advanced meter with an integrated remote service switch to safely manage 320 ampere residential applications.

With the size of the average home at a historic high, more electronics in the home, and the growing adoption of electric vehicles, many of today's residences have large electrical loads where typical 200 amp residential service is no longer adequate. For utilities, this has accelerated the need for solutions to safely deliver and manage 320 amp residential service.

With this release, Landis+Gyr announces the integration of a 320 amp disconnect switch with its E351 FOCUS AXe-SD Class 320 electric meter to provide safe remote disconnect and reconnect operations for installations with larger electrical services.

"Landis+Gyr has enhanced our proven motor-driven service switch to safely perform at a full 320 amp class current. With an increase in the number of homes equipped with 320 amp electric service, this industry-leading meter option uniquely enables utilities to realize a key benefit of AMI across their customer base," said Doug Jeademann, Vice President of Product Lines at Landis+Gyr.

The FOCUS AXe-SD is available for order from Landis+Gyr distributors and sales representatives.

About the FOCUS AXe Meter

The FOCUS AXe platform for advanced electric metering and smart grid applications is designed to enhance your sensor ecosystem with proven reliability and innovative features. Expanding on Landis+Gyr's industry-leading FOCUS AX solution, the FOCUS AXe adds increased memory and processing power to enable greater measurement, power quality and data profiling capabilities.

The E351 FOCUS AXe-SD provides reliable remote service disconnect and reconnect available in both CL200 and CL320 UL 2735 listed models.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

