Landis+Gyr Releases Line of Multi-Relay Load Control Switches

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) is announcing the addition of four-relay and two-relay load control switches to its North American load management product portfolio. This new generation of switches allows the control of multiple appliances from a single installation to support more effective utility demand response and variable rate programs.

Load control switches are a key component of most successful demand response programs, and single-relay switches have seen broad adoption, especially in rural electric cooperatives. With the number of controllable loads in modern homes increasing, management of peak demand now requires multi-relay switches that can access multiple loads at a single premise.

Landis+Gyr's new multi-relay load control switches can be linked to air conditioning, water heating, pool pumps, electric heating, and other high-use residential loads, and report the amount of load available for control at each appliance. Additionally, Landis+Gyr's load control switches offer verification of operation, under-voltage and under-frequency protection, and the ability to update firmware over the AMI network.

"The flexibility of a multi-relay switch is what makes it a key component for today's residential demand response programs," said Andy Marshall, Practice Director for Distributed Energy Resource Management at Landis+Gyr. "One switch can be used to control nearly all high-use home appliances and when combined with edge applications, like Demand Manager, this switch can improve the effectiveness of demand response and time-varying rate programs to drive down peak power costs."

As part of Landis+Gyr's comprehensive load management solution, the new load control switches interact with Power Center, Landis+Gyr's North American load management operating system, to balance system capacity and provide measurable and verifiable data for managing demand response events. Power Center offers a multi-tenancy feature allowing generation and transmission cooperatives to share access to the software with multiple utilities.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

