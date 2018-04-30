Landis+Gyr's Exchange Conference Brings Connected Utilities to Minneapolis

"Exchange provides an opportunity for utilities across North America to share insights from a variety of smart grid projects and learn about the latest technology and strategies for improving grid operations," said Tim Weidenbach, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Operations at Landis+Gyr. "Our customers have successfully implemented significant projects that improve the reliability and efficiency of electric, water and gas distribution."

Keynote speakers for the event include Scott Tinker, Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas, who will discuss the connection between energy, the environment and the economy; and former football coach and motivational speaker Bill Curry, who will speak on the value of a connected team.

Landis+Gyr will lead discussions about smart city technologies, consumer engagement tools, network security and integration of distributed energy resources, along with system training for the company's advanced metering, distribution automation and analytics applications. Started in 2006, Exchange has grown substantially over time to accommodate the increased interest in smart grid technology applications.

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Landis+Gyr Group AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Landis+Gyr Group AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

