Landis+Gyr's Exchange Conference Will Virtually Convene Global Utilities for Exploration of Industry's Future

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) is bringing together industry thought leaders and utility experts to discuss the future of energy management at the 2021 Exchange User Conference on May 11-13. This marks the event's 15th year and its first featuring an all-virtual format.

With more than 1,000 attendees, Exchange will offer participants educational content, technology demonstrations and opportunities to interact with energy industry experts. Current registrants represent 260 companies and 18 countries.

"In a time when utilities have worked through unprecedented challenges – from natural disasters and storm response to COVID-19 – the question of how to make energy delivery more resilient, customer focused and automated is top of mind," said Prasanna Venkatesan, Executive Vice President of the Americas at Landis+Gyr. "We're pleased to have so many innovative energy leaders participating in this year's Exchange to discuss the role of technology in addressing many of these challenges to manage energy better. And after more than a year apart, we're very glad to reconvene our Exchange community."

Exchange features a wide range of discussions, educational sessions and networking events covering the next generation of utility IoT and edge intelligence for electric, gas and water utilities. Highlights for this year's event include:

Electrification and Clean Energy Goals: This panel discussion, featuring representatives from Austin Energy, Roanoke Electric and APS, examines how utilities are planning for higher rates of electric vehicle (EV) adoption and electric appliance use, and what impact this has on meeting clean energy mandates.

This panel discussion, featuring representatives from Austin Energy, Roanoke Electric and APS, examines how utilities are planning for higher rates of electric vehicle (EV) adoption and electric appliance use, and what impact this has on meeting clean energy mandates. Innovation at Google Speed: A keynote session with Google and Landis+Gyr executives discussing the companies' industry-first strategic partnership, the importance of innovation, culture and the role technology will play in shaping the energy future.

A keynote session with Google and Landis+Gyr executives discussing the companies' industry-first strategic partnership, the importance of innovation, culture and the role technology will play in shaping the energy future. Leading Through Change: Executives from three progressive utilities discuss the challenges of managing through a global pandemic, natural disasters and rapid change to utility business models, along with fostering an environment for future growth.

Executives from three progressive utilities discuss the challenges of managing through a global pandemic, natural disasters and rapid change to utility business models, along with fostering an environment for future growth. Innovation for the Clean Energy Future: In this executive roundtable discussion featuring insights from National Grid, panelists discuss how technology is leading the revolution of how energy consumers engage with utilities and personal energy management.

Event content also includes utility case studies exploring smart streetlighting, the value of consumer engagement applications and the next generation of smart electric, gas and water metering solutions.

Exchange allows utility professionals to connect with peers, partners and industry experts to learn from each other and share ideas. With 25 sessions to choose from, along with networking opportunities and technology forums, attendees can engage with thought leaders on how current events, rapid change and new technologies are impacting energy delivery and use. To learn more, visit https://exchange2021.landisgyr.com/

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2019, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,500 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

