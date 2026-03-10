Landmark Credit Union Announces Acquisition of American National Bank-Fox Cities; Expands Northeast Wisconsin Presence

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union today announced a definitive agreement to purchase American National Bank-Fox Cities. The acquisition will add approximately $419 million in assets, including $328 million in loans, significantly expanding Landmark Credit Union's footprint in Northeast Wisconsin and reinforcing its long-term growth strategy for the region.

"This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in our commitment to deepen our presence in key Wisconsin markets," said Timothy Mackay, president & CEO of Landmark Credit Union. "After establishing a loan production office in 2025 in Appleton, we saw a strong opportunity to accelerate our growth by bringing American National Bank-Fox Cities into the Landmark family. American National Bank-Fox Cities is a business-focused institution that aligns exceptionally with our commercial strategy, while also offering a full-suite of consumer products and services. Northeast Wisconsin is a dynamic and desirable region for us. We are excited to welcome the American National Bank Fox-Cities team and their clients as we continue to invest in and expand our presence in this market."

For more than 90 years, Landmark Credit Union has been committed to providing value to its members, associates and the communities it serves. Growing its footprint and offerings strengthens the organization and benefits its members. The right acquisitions for Landmark are aligned with key geographies, offer the expansion of a business line and/or deposits and deepen relationships to boost retention and profitability.

American National Bank-Fox Cities is nationally chartered, OCC-regulated and offers a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It has two locations, including a full-service branch in Appleton and a loan production office in Green Bay. Both are part of this acquisition agreement.

"Since 1993 we have supported our business clients through a unique 'entrepreneurs serving entrepreneurs' approach to banking," said Paul Northway, president & CEO of American National Bank-Fox Cities. "As the backbone of the community, we wanted to better serve businesses. That personal, responsive, and flexible approach was embraced and applied to individual banking customers as well. We are pleased to find a partner in Landmark Credit Union that shares similar values for putting people first and building strong communities. We are confident this will be a transformational partnership."

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals. Upon completion, all American National Bank-Fox Cities employees will be offered continued employment with Landmark.

ALM First served as financial advisor and Honigman LLP as legal counsel to Landmark Credit Union. Hovde Group, LLC served as financial advisor and Boardman & Clark LLP as legal counsel for American National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary American National Bank-Fox Cities.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering great rates and low fees, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $7 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 400,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

About American National Bank-Fox Cities

American National Bank-Fox Cities is a locally owned and operated FDIC insured business bank that was founded by local entrepreneurs in 1993, located in Appleton, WI, with a loan production office in Green Bay, WI. American National Bank Fox Cities is a subsidiary of holding company, American National Bancorp, Inc. For more information visit anbfc.bank.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union