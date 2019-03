"We are thrilled to open the doors of our new Franklin branch," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our new branch will allow us to more directly deliver our brand of financial services to this community with added amenities that members have asked for such as drive-thru lanes and a drive-up ATM."

"Landmark is also committed to strengthening and supporting the communities we call home. Each year we support a wide variety of hometown causes and organizations through charitable giving and volunteer efforts. As a reflection of our commitment to Franklin, we are donating $1,000 to the Franklin Public Library Foundation," added Magulski.

A grand opening will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. where individuals and families can meet Landmark's mascot, Blinky the Lighthouse, enjoy some light refreshments and receive a free gift during their visit.

Landmark Credit Union has $3.9 billion in assets and more than 650 employees, who serve over 340,000 members at 31 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union