Landmark decision by the World Health Organization's Executive Board to approve a WHA resolution on hemophilia and other bleeding disorders

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 3rd, 2026, the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO), in a landmark decision, approved a Member-State led resolution on Global Action to Advance Health Equity for People with Hemophilia and Other Bleeding Disorders, which will now be presented at the 79th World Health Assembly in May 2026 for final adoption. The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH)—as a non-state actor in official relations with the WHO­—has been advocating and strongly supports this resolution.

A World Health Assembly Resolution is an official policy document adopted by the WHO Member states to set global health priorities and policies, guide national health strategies and request specific actions from the WHO Secretariat. By adopting this resolution, the WHO and its Member States will recognize bleeding disorders as a priority and take critical step towards developing a coordinated global framework and concrete actions to address the health inequities affecting our community.

The WFH also launched a Global Call for Health Equity for Bleeding Disorders in support of its adoption. To find out more about the Global Call, read the announcement article on the WFH News page here. To watch the WFH statement urging the WHO Executive Board to adopt the resolution, click here.

About hemophilia and other bleeding disorders

In people with bleeding disorders, the blood clotting process doesn't work properly, with the result that they can bleed for longer than normal, and some people may experience spontaneous bleeding into joints, muscles, or other parts of their bodies which can lead to developmental and permanent mobility issues.

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

The WFH is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and sustaining care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. At the WFH, national member organizations and health care professionals work together to provide care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. We partner with governments and hemophilia treatment centres to enhance knowledge through training and provide tools they need to identify, support, and treat people living with bleeding disorders in their communities, while promoting global advocacy and collaboration to achieve our common goals. To find out more about the WFH, please visit www.wfh.org.

