Landmark Homes invites you to the Grand Opening of "North Shore Flats" -- A New Generation of Condominium Living at the Lakes at Centerra

LOVELAND, Colo., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Homes, the leading builder of attached homes in Northern Colorado is excited to invite you to the Grand Opening of North Shore Flats at the Lakes at Centerra! Landmark Homes has partnered with Avery's Modern Tea House to give attendees a free progressive lunch and high tea experience. Attendees will be able to tour our brand new Cambridge model home along with select move-in-ready floor plans. Landmark Homes' Preferred Lender, loanDepot will also be on site to help answer any home financing questions.

When: Saturday, March 23rd 2024

Where: 3425 Triano Creek Dr. #101 Loveland, CO 80538

Time: 12:00pm - 2:00pm MST

North Shore Flats is a luxury condominium community designed for a lock-and-leave lifestyle. Starting in the mid-$300s, this premier community offers 9 single-level floor plans, including 1-3 bedroom layouts, 1-2 baths, and 1-2 car attached and detached garages. Each home is crafted with the attention to detail that Landmark Homes is celebrated for, ensuring a living experience that is both luxurious and functional.

North Shore Flats at the Lakes at Centerra is not just about the homes themselves, but also the lifestyle they afford. Homeowners will enjoy a future exclusive community clubhouse with pickleball courts, quick access to reservoirs and trails, and a short commute to nearby shopping centers and local restaurants.

Jason Sherrill, CEO and design visionary at Landmark Homes, comments on the new community: "Our vision is for homeowners to love their home, community, and Landmark experience. We are dedicated to building not only homes that make a difference and improve the quality of life for each and every homeowner, but also to building communities that people love and homeowners are proud to come home to."

About Landmark Homes:

Landmark Homes is recognized for its commitment to crafting homes that are not only beautiful, but also enduring. With a focus on attached homes, Landmark Homes allows for more affordable living options without compromising on location or quality. Each community is meticulously planned to create environments that enhance the lives of its residents, proving that a home is more than just a house — it's where life unfolds and memories are made.

About Avery's Modern Tea House:

Avery's Modern Tea House is a brand new tea house in Loveland that brings awareness and inclusion to the community by providing jobs and facilitating an environment for individuals with disabilities and their families to flourish along with the help and support of the Northern Colorado community. This incredible new business is located in Loveland Yards and is a great local spot for North Shore Flats homeowners to visit for tea, coffee, or a light bite — there is even a workspace for those who need a quiet place to focus!

Spots are limited, so book your tickets today ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/north-shore-flats-grand-opening-tickets-858455592787?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl&fbclid=IwAR0bBgMvY7pK1iWIFk-iL2KAfv5c8xMAZ7dqHqTO_ZpWhaDjdMeRBvMK9h4 )! For more information about North Shore Flats, please contact Kendra at 970-632-7173.

