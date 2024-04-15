Landmark Homes Is Redefining Luxury Living and Heating Up Longmont With The Grand Opening of Highlands At Fox Hill

LONGMONT, Colo., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Landmark Homes, the leader in building attached homes in Northern Colorado for the unveiling of Longmont's hottest new community, Highlands at Fox Hill. Ignite your senses at the Grand Opening event by participating in a hot wing competition sponsored by Wing Shack, sipping our cold beer line up by Wibby Brewing, and touring our three professionally-designed model homes!

When: April 27, 2024

Where: 255 High Point Dr. G-104

Time: 12PM - 2PM MST

Discover the perfect balance of style and practicality when you walk through our Sloan model home. Thoughtfully designed to maximize space and comfort, this layout offers a seamless flow for modern living. From the spacious living area to the cozy bedrooms, every corner is crafted to elevate your lifestyle.

Starting in the mid-$300s, Highlands at Fox Hill offers a diverse range of condos and townhomes designed to cater to a variety of lifestyles and preferences. Each home is crafted with the attention to detail and quality that Landmark Homes is celebrated for. Nestled against Northern Colorado's hidden gem, The Fox Hill Club, this sought-after community offers an amenity-rich lifestyle right outside the door.

Jason Sherrill, CEO and design visionary at Landmark Homes, comments on the new community: "Our vision is for homeowners to love their home, community, and Landmark experience. We are dedicated to building not only homes that make a difference and improve the quality of life for each and every homeowner, but also to building communities that people love and homeowners are proud to come home to."

About Landmark Homes:

Landmark Homes is recognized for its commitment to crafting homes that are not only beautiful but also enduring. With a focus on attached homes, Landmark allows for more affordable living options without compromising on location or quality. Each community is meticulously planned to create environments that enhance the lives of its residents, proving that a home is more than just a house – it's where life unfolds, memories are made, and stories are told.

All 3 model homes are now open! For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Kendra at 970-632-7173 or explore the community online at https://mylandmarkhomes.net/new-homes/co/longmont/highlands-at-fox-hill/14578/ .

