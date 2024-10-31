Landmark Multi-Institutional Study Confirms Himplant's Safety and Effectiveness in Penile Enhancement Surgery

News provided byHimplant
Published in Therapeutic Advances in Urology, this IRB-approved study surpasses prior research by evaluating 299 patients across four institutions, confirming Himplant's reliable gains in size, safety, and satisfaction.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant, a leader in cosmetic penile enhancement, announces a landmark study demonstrating Himplant's substantial success in delivering effective results in penile size enhancement and patient satisfaction. The study, titled "A Multi-Institutional Update on Surgical Outcomes After Penile Silicone Sleeve Implantation," is an extensive analysis, covering 299 patients with an average age of 42.5 years and an average follow-up period of 11.6 months.
In comparison to previous studies, this research reveals lower complication rates, with infection at 1.3%, seroma at 2.0%, and erosion at 5.0%, reinforcing Himplant's strong profile. Patients in the study experienced an average 50% increase in flaccid length (adding 4.1 cm) and a 37% increase in girth (adding 3.4 cm), highlighting a significant improvement in cosmetic outcomes. Notably, the study also reports a minimal need for revision surgeries, emphasizing Himplant's durability and stable results.
Key findings include:
- Significant size enhancement: Patients achieved an average increase of 4.1 cm in length and 3.4 cm in girth, a 50% and 37% improvement, respectively.
- Fewer complications: Infection rates were reduced to 1.3%, with seroma at 2.0%—improving upon previously reported figures.
- Reliable durability: 93% of implants were retained at 12 months, demonstrating lasting efficacy.
- Low revision rate: Only a small fraction of cases required corrective revision, confirming Himplant's stability and effectiveness.
- Increased satisfaction: Patient-reported outcomes confirm high satisfaction, supporting previous findings of enhanced confidence and well-being.
"This study provides crucial, quantitative data on Himplant's effectiveness and builds upon prior research by showcasing improved effectiveness and durability," said Dr. James Elist, creator of Himplant. "It equips patients and healthcare providers with a reliable understanding of Himplant's benefits."
The article, available for review here, serves as a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in male cosmetic surgery. As more men are considering cosmetic penile enhancement, this research underscores the importance of choosing a medically-backed, FDA-cleared option like Himplant.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit himplant.com.
About Himplant
Himplant is a pioneering FDA-cleared device designed for cosmetic penile enhancement. Building on decades of research and development, Himplant offers men a science-backed and effective way to enhance size and confidence. Dr. James Elist, a world-renowned urologist, developed the Himplant as a solution to meet the growing demand for medically backed penile enhancement.
