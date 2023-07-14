Landmark Properties Acquires The Lodges at 777 in Baton Rouge

News provided by

Landmark Properties

14 Jul, 2023, 12:31 ET

ATHENS, Ga., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in the development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, has acquired The Lodges at 777, in Baton Rouge, LA. The Lodges at 777 is Landmark's second acquisition in Baton Rouge and adds 1290 beds and 382 total units to the growing Landmark portfolio.

Continue Reading
Landmark Properties acquires The Lodges at 777, in Baton Rouge, LA. The Lodges at 777 is Landmark’s second acquisition in Baton Rouge and adds 1290 beds and 382 total units to the growing Landmark portfolio.
Landmark Properties acquires The Lodges at 777, in Baton Rouge, LA. The Lodges at 777 is Landmark’s second acquisition in Baton Rouge and adds 1290 beds and 382 total units to the growing Landmark portfolio.

Constructed in 2011, The Lodges at 777 is currently 100% preleased for the fall 2023 term and is a top choice for LSU students who are looking to live close to campus in a cottage-style product with more living space and top-tier amenities.

"We're excited to add The Lodges at 777 to the Landmark portfolio," said Wes Rogers, Landmark's President and CEO. "Thanks to the hard work of our acquisitions and investment team in a difficult environment, Landmark is still acquiring attractive student properties at top-tier universities across the country."

The Lodges at 777 offers many resident amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabanas, a two-story clubhouse with gaming areas and areas for studying, and a large fitness center including Fitness-On-Demand and a Yoga Studio. The community's units feature contemporary furnishings, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. These top-of-the-line features and amenities allow the property to stand out from other student focused assets in the area.

About Landmark Properties 
Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $11.8 billion in assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes over 100 residential communities across the country with nearly 65,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 22 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $4.7 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.  

SOURCE Landmark Properties

Also from this source

Landmark Construction Breaks Into Engineering News-Record's 2023 Top 100 Contractors Based on New Contracts

Landmark Properties Announces Closing on The Mark Knoxville in Partnership with Manulife Investment Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.