University of Education, Winneba, Study Confirms High Student Satisfaction with Global AI Studiosity, Highlights Need for Strategic Integration

WINNEBA, Ghana, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studiosity shares independent study by the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) , which offers crucial insights for university leaders seeking to successfully and ethically integrate AI-for-learning platforms. The research reveals that while the Studiosity platform is highly valued by students, its full potential is unlocked only when backed by strategic institutional support and robust digital literacy training.

The research recommends a phased rollout of Studiosity to all students to fully address equity issues. The study found that university leaders must prioritise strategic integration, visible metrics, and transparent communication to ensure equitable access and effective use.

The study was carried out by a five-member team of UEW researchers: Isaac Tete-Mensah, Prof. Benjamin Ghansah, Dr. Stephen O. Oppong, Dr. Andrews Acquah, and Dr. Martin Wiredu Agyekum. It involved hundreds of students across the university, combining surveys, interviews, and reviews of how students used the Studiosity platform.

Research-driven improvement: Unlike other AI services, the Studiosity program uniquely encourages research and interrogation of its results. This study itself is an example of the program's commitment to data-driven insights and continuous improvement. It provides educators with valuable tips on how to enhance teaching and curriculum based on a snapshot of cross-cutting student challenges. Encouraging deeper engagement: The study's analysis showed a statistically significant relationship between the amount of writing submitted (word count) and student performance. This suggests that students who engaged more deeply with Studiosity's feedback saw better academic results. The research also identified three distinct user profiles - low-engagement skeptics, moderate users with ethical concerns, and high-engagement adopters - underscoring the need for differentiated support strategies to maximise benefits for all students. A blueprint for sustainable scaling: The study found that Studiosity offers a scalable and cost-effective way to provide personalised academic support to a large student population. This model helps to enhance equity in teaching and learning by offering comprehensive assistance without a proportionate increase in human resources. High student satisfaction and engagement: The research confirms that Studiosity was a success with students, with 94.3% of users reporting satisfaction. Active users averaged six interactions with the platform, indicating strong engagement among those who used it. This high level of acceptance provides a solid foundation for wider adoption.

What Students Said

Almost 95% of students said they were satisfied with Studiosity. They described the service as helpful, easy to use, and timely.

Students believe AI can make their learning more efficient and personalised.

However, many raised concerns about privacy (57%) and fairness (33%) with AI, with some fearing that some AI could disadvantage certain groups.

More than half of the students said they need more training and support to use the tool effectively. Some also noted that not all students have the same access to technology, internet, or devices, making it harder for everyone to benefit equally.

Researchers' perspectives:

Prof. Benjamin Ghansah:

"The excitement is clear. Our students value AI tools that give them quick, useful feedback. But for real impact, these tools must be part of the classroom experience, supported by proper training, and backed by strong infrastructure."

Lead researcher Isaac Tete-Mensah:

"This study shows two sides of the story: enthusiasm and concern. While students are eager to use AI, they are also worried about fairness, privacy, and access. We must address these concerns head-on to ensure no student is left behind."

Dr. Stephen O. Oppong highlighted the need for trust:

"For AI to succeed in education, students must trust it. Transparency about how their data is used and guarantees of fairness are essential to building that trust."

Dr. Andrews Acquah focused on the skills gap:

"We cannot assume that every student knows how to make the most of these tools. Digital literacy training is key. Students want guidance, and we must provide it."

Dr. Martin Wiredu Agyekum pointed to broader equity issues:

"Some students still struggle with internet access and devices. If we don't fix these challenges, AI could widen the gap instead of closing it. Equal opportunity must be at the heart of this innovation."

Looking ahead:

The research team recommends embedding Studiosity into writing-intensive courses, offering structured training, and ensuring transparency about privacy and fairness safeguards.

They also call for investments in digital access so that all students can benefit equally.

UEW is among the first universities in Africa to trial such an ethical AI platform, positioning itself at the forefront of exploring how technology can complement, not replace, teaching.

Project team:

Mr. Isaac Tete-Mensah (Lead Researcher)

Prof. Benjamin Ghansah

Dr. S. O. Oppong

Dr. Andrews Acquah

Dr. Martin Wiredu Agyekum

About Studiosity

Studiosity is a global education technology leader dedicated to student success at scale. We partner with over 250 institutions to provide core infrastructure that helps universities uphold academic integrity and protect the value of their degrees. Our platform offers ethical, scalable AI for Learning, focusing on pedagogically-sound feedback that enables students to develop critical thinking and their own, authentic writing skills. By combining ethical AI with human oversight, Studiosity provides 24/7, on-demand academic support. This approach is proven in university research around the world to improve student confidence, retention, and learning outcomes, empowering universities to demonstrate students' ongoing progress and reflection on their own work.

SOURCE Studiosity USA Inc.