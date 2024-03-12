Landscapers, Contractors & Dealers Ready for Bright Futures, Powered by Equip Expo Education

See Which Trends Will Impact Your Business, Expand Your Skills & Make More Money

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscapers, contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers can develop their skills and take advantage of new trends impacting their industry thanks to expanded education and certification classes at Equip Exposition this October 15-18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

Exploring new business opportunities is the focus for an entire track at the award-winning show, which drew more than 27,000 participants from all 50 states and 46 countries last year.

Exploring new business opportunities is the focus for an entire track at the award-winning show. Post this “Equip Expo’s mission is to help landscape, contractors and equipment dealers, advance their businesses,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns Equip Exposition. “Come to Louisville to see the latest and most innovative equipment and leave with a new perspective and greater knowledge that you can immediately apply.”

Or as Roy Thomas of McIntosh Grounds Maintenance says, "We always say Equip is going to sell you a mower. The education will teach you how to make money with that mower."

Education and workshop sessions offered include such topics as:

Recruiting and retaining employees,

Scaling your business,

Understanding key financial metrics to boost profitability,

Developing crew leaders into better managers,

Pesticide management and application,

Irrigation repair, installation, and design,

Outdoor lighting design and installation,

Outdoor pool design, installation, and maintenance,

Tree and shrub pruning and plant health,

Working with private equity to expand – or sell – your business,

New industry technology,

and much more.

Spanish language workshops will be back by popular demand and will highlight developing your foreman as a leader among other topics.

Equip Expo's new Certification Center will provide continuing education units (CEUs) for

turfgrass cultural practices,

turfgrass nutrient management,

weed management in turfgrass,

interpreting pesticide labels in the turfgrass industry,

and more.

An exam for Certified Agricultural Irrigation Specialists (CAIS) will be offered, with reduced pricing for Irrigation Association members.

Landscaper-led events are back at Equip and continue to offer landscapers a platform to connect and grow together. Hear honest conversations between leading voices in the industry about marketing, hiring, sales and leadership at ENERGIZE, which takes place Thursday, October 17, at 2 p.m.

Also, the Morning Show at Expo, held Thursday, October 17, at 8 a.m., sponsored by Kohler Engines, will combine the largest gathering of in-industry professionals at Equip and guest interviews that help contractors find opportunities in their businesses. Both events are included with your Equip registration.

The Dealer Management track will help outdoor power equipment personnel think through whether it's smart to open a new location, how to exceed sales goals, keeping departments working together smoothly, and delivering great customer experiences.

"If you're looking to grow your business, this is the place to be," sums up Mandy Muschler of Lochness LLC.

Contractor education partners at this year's show include Landscape Management, the Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals, the Irrigation Association, and the Pool and Hot Tub Association. Dealer education is provided by the Equipment and Engine Training Council and Bob Clements International. Attendees also have access to sessions produced by Hardscape North America and the Professional Grounds Management Society.

Some class registrations are an additional cost to registration for Equip Exposition, which is also why now is an excellent time to take advantage of spring promotional pricing of $25 for Equip Expo registration. This pricing ends on May 31. Register now before prices go up to $30 on June 1, 2024 during Early Bird registration. Register here today.

For more on the education offerings at Equip visit https://www.equipexposition.com/education.

For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at [email protected] or call 502-536-7050.

Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0

Embeddable Video Overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOFrAUaS8R0

Additional Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition