Landsea Homes Acquires 132 New Homesites In California's Historical San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced the acquisition of 132 new homesites in San Juan Capistrano, California located within walking distance to the city's historic district.

The new neighborhood will bring Spanish and Farmhouse-style architecture to the area in 43 two-story, detached homes and 89 three-story townhomes.

"Landsea Homes is thrilled to become a part of San Juan Capistrano, a city with a prominent place in California history," said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President, Landsea Homes. "Our new community will include distinctive floorplans and high performance homes, while also offering residents a walkable quality of life so they can enjoy San Juan Capistrano's lively downtown just a few minutes away."

The detached homes will range from 1,700 square feet to 2,000 square feet. Each home will vary from three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and contain ample sized garages. Depending on the floor plan, the homes will also consist of a den or a loft.

The 89 townhomes will offer three different floor plans that will range from 1,200 square feet to 1,900 square feet and will include options for two to three bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each townhome will come with a two-car garage and some floor plans will also include a den.

Landsea Homes' new San Juan Capistrano community is walking distance to the area's vibrant historical mission and the picturesque Los Rios District, where cobblestone streets and charming adobe houses – dating back hundreds of years – can be found amongst fine dining, coffee houses, family fare, a train depot, vintage shops and children's playgrounds. With easy access to the I-5 freeway, families and individuals can explore the region's natural beauty, including hiking trails, walking paths, and Orange County's coveted coastal communities, which are all minutes away from San Juan Capistrano.

The homes will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple TV, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session.

Homes will also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Buyers will also be able to take advantage of Landsea Homes' LiveFlex™ program, which presents the opportunity to transform spaces into whatever a homebuyer's lifestyle may need, whether that's a home office, an at-home learning space, a guest bedroom or a place to exercise.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

