LANDSEA HOMES ACQUIRES 45 FINISHED HOMESITES, EXPANDING TEXAS PORTFOLIO

The new community will consist of 45 single-family homes in Manor, Texas just outside of downtown Austin

MANOR, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the purchase of 45 finished homesites at the Village at Manor Commons master planned community in the increasingly popular city of Manor, Texas.

"We continue to expand both our presence and portfolio with new homesites in Texas and this new community in Manor will bring homebuyers closer in with more affordability," said Vince Ruffino, Texas Division President, Landsea Homes. "It's an exciting time for our Texas Division. We expect to see a growing number of young professionals moving out of rentals and buying homes in our communities due to their attainability and prime location."

Landsea Homes' new community at Village at Manor Commons will consist of 45 single-family homes offering seven different floorplans, with options for three to four bedrooms, including single and two-story homes, and will range from approximately 1,400 to 2,400 square feet. Model home construction is expected to begin in Spring 2024. Prices are anticipated to begin in the low-$300ks.*

With Timmerman Park adjacent to the community and Jennie Lake Park and Shadow Glen Golf Club just a short drive away, residents at the Village at Manor Commons are close to all of the region's best entertainment and recreation options.

Manor is known for its proximity to the Austin metro area, making it an affordable area for young professionals looking to establish roots. Village at Manor Commons is located near major highway access and close to large employers like Samsung, Dell, and Tesla, to name a few. It also boasts beautiful surroundings that have earned it a gold certificate as a 'Scenic City of Texas.'

All homes by Landsea Homes at Village at Manor Commons will be equipped with the company's renowned High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation with an individualized in-person training session through Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Select homes will feature LiveFlex® options, gourmet kitchens and pocket offices among other high-quality features.

The greater Austin market is one of the fastest growing new home markets in the country. Austin metro now ranks 29th among the nation's largest metros according to the most recent U.S. Census data released in 2021. Strong employment opportunities combined with the region's lower taxes, fewer business regulations that are attracting companies looking to relocate and a lower cost of living makes the region a magnet for new homebuyers.

The Village at Manor Commons marks Landsea Homes' fourth community in the greater Austin area. Homes are currently selling at Lariat in Liberty Hill and are coming soon at Avery Centre in Round Rock as well as at Freedom at Anthem in Kyle.

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

