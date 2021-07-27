Landsea Homes Announces William Forge as New vice President of Homebuilding Operations in Florida

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that William "Billy" Forge will serve as Vice President of Homebuilding Operations for the Company's Florida Division.

"Billy was an important member of our mergers and acquisitions team during our purchase of Vintage Estate Homes, and the knowledge he gained will play a vital role as we grow our operations in Florida," said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer, Landsea Homes. "Florida is a very important market in our portfolio and Billy is the ideal person to achieve our goal of providing great homes for buyers to 'Live in their Element.'"

Since 2018, Forge has been an important part of the Landsea Homes team. Most recently, he served as Director of Corporate Homebuilding Operations where he played an integral role in the implementation of the Company's High Performance Homes, which includes home automation, energy efficiency and sustainability features, designed to respect the planet, save money and make living healthier and more comfortable. He was also involved in the operational development of Landsea Homes' breakthrough LiveFlex® program, developed to allow homebuyers to personalize their homes based on lifestyle needs.

Forge also played a key role in national purchasing, divisional training, and support of corporate initiatives.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all homebuilding activities including site development, home construction, purchasing and customer care.

"I'm looking forward to helping Landsea Homes continue to grow and bring our innovative, technology-forward and sustainable homes to Florida," Forge said. "I'm eager to begin working with our talented team and bring my experience and expertise to our newest market."

Prior to joining Landsea Homes, Forge was a construction manager and superintendent for Toll Brothers, Richmond American Homes and Lennar, honing his homebuilding skills.

Landsea Homes entered the Florida housing market in May, and is building new home communities in Orlando, Melbourne, Palm Bay and Jacksonville/Palm Coast.

For more information about Landsea Homes, visit http://www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

