LANDSEA HOMES EXPANDS PRESENCE AT VICTORY AT VERRADO 55+ COMMUNITY IN ARIZONA; CLOSES ON 145 NEW HOMESITES

News provided by

Landsea Homes

31 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

  • New homesites are an extension of Landsea Homes' existing Skye Ridge at Victory neighborhood
  • Single-family and duplex homes will include High Performance Home features and multiple customization options

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, today announced it has closed on 145 new homesites in Victory at Verrado, a 55+ active adult neighborhood in the Verrado master-planned community located in scenic Buckeye, Arizona. These new homes will be an extension of Landsea Homes' existing Skye Ridge at Victory neighborhood, which is almost sold out.

"Our homes at Skye Ridge at Victory have been wildly popular so we're excited to offer 145 additional opportunities for people who are 55+ to enjoy one of our High Performance Homes and live in a beautiful community complete with resort style amenities," said Heather Cammiso, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "With a stunning scenic mountain setting, winding tree-lined streets and parks, homeowners at Victory truly get to experience one of the best places to live in the West Valley, which is a very important submarket for us."

The community will feature single-family and duplex home floorplans. Prices are anticipated to start in the upper-$300ks.*

This distinctive neighborhood for the 55+ community offers amenities designed for the active adult looking to settle into a neighborhood that offers an enriched quality of life. Tucked into the stunning White Tank Mountains, Victory at Verrado offers a breathtaking backdrop with activities ranging from hiking, biking and walking on the many paths and trails that lead from the Verrado community.

Residents will be able to enjoy the area's lush scenery from the top of the greens at The Victory Course, where they can spend the day golfing before heading over to Victory Vineyard for a tasting of local wines and a farm-to-table dining menu.

Bentridge, another Buckeye community by Landsea Homes, is also currently selling. 

For more information, visit: https://landseahomes.com/arizona/maricopa-county-west-valley/buckeye/verrado/skye-ridge-at-victory/.

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

About Landsea Homes Corporation
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation. 

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them. 

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet. 

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched. 

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

SOURCE Landsea Homes

Also from this source

LANDSEA HOMES ACQUIRES 45 FINISHED HOMESITES, EXPANDING TEXAS PORTFOLIO

LANDSEA HOMES ACQUIRES 45 FINISHED HOMESITES, EXPANDING TEXAS PORTFOLIO

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the purchase...
LANDSEA HOMES EXPANDS TEXAS PRESENCE WITH ACQUISITION OF DFW-BASED ANTARES HOMES

LANDSEA HOMES EXPANDS TEXAS PRESENCE WITH ACQUISITION OF DFW-BASED ANTARES HOMES

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.