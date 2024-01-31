LANDSEA HOMES EXPANDS PRESENCE AT VICTORY AT VERRADO 55+ COMMUNITY IN ARIZONA; CLOSES ON 145 NEW HOMESITES

New homesites are an extension of Landsea Homes' existing Skye Ridge at Victory neighborhood

Single-family and duplex homes will include High Performance Home features and multiple customization options

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, today announced it has closed on 145 new homesites in Victory at Verrado, a 55+ active adult neighborhood in the Verrado master-planned community located in scenic Buckeye, Arizona. These new homes will be an extension of Landsea Homes' existing Skye Ridge at Victory neighborhood, which is almost sold out.

"Our homes at Skye Ridge at Victory have been wildly popular so we're excited to offer 145 additional opportunities for people who are 55+ to enjoy one of our High Performance Homes and live in a beautiful community complete with resort style amenities," said Heather Cammiso, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "With a stunning scenic mountain setting, winding tree-lined streets and parks, homeowners at Victory truly get to experience one of the best places to live in the West Valley, which is a very important submarket for us."

The community will feature single-family and duplex home floorplans. Prices are anticipated to start in the upper-$300ks.*

This distinctive neighborhood for the 55+ community offers amenities designed for the active adult looking to settle into a neighborhood that offers an enriched quality of life. Tucked into the stunning White Tank Mountains, Victory at Verrado offers a breathtaking backdrop with activities ranging from hiking, biking and walking on the many paths and trails that lead from the Verrado community.

Residents will be able to enjoy the area's lush scenery from the top of the greens at The Victory Course, where they can spend the day golfing before heading over to Victory Vineyard for a tasting of local wines and a farm-to-table dining menu.

Bentridge, another Buckeye community by Landsea Homes, is also currently selling.

For more information, visit: https://landseahomes.com/arizona/maricopa-county-west-valley/buckeye/verrado/skye-ridge-at-victory/.

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

