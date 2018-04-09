LANE, A Finn Partners Company, Wins Four Food & Beverage Accounts

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LANE, a Finn Partners Company, has grown its food and beverage client base with the recent addition of four brands: Applegate, Dutch Bros Coffee, the International Olive Council and the Marine Stewardship Council. These clients join LANE's roster of mission-driven and wellness-focused brands, which includes Northwest Cherries and Steaz.

"We're thrilled about the opportunity to partner with each of these organizations and build greater awareness of their brands, their products and their missions," said Wendy Lane Stevens, managing partner of LANE. "Whether changing the food we eat or giving back to local communities, each of these organizations is making a positive impact. We see tremendous potential to engage consumers and influencers with these brands' stories through creative, integrated communications programs."

For each of these assignments, LANE will use a collaborative approach to develop and execute tailored multidisciplinary programs, taking into consideration each brand's business objectives and desired position in the market.

For Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, LANE is conceptualizing and implementing up to four campaigns this year to educate consumers and drive awareness. The first initiative, a mini holiday campaign completed in late 2017, combined strategic partnerships, media outreach, paid social initiatives and a first-ever bacon bar food truck dubbed the "The Bacon Express" to grow brand awareness and support sales efforts in key regional markets.





LANE's new assignment from Dutch Bros Coffee, the country's largest privately held drive-thru coffee company is focused on regional public relations activities in seven western states highlighting the company's fun-loving culture and philanthropic endeavors.





Recently, Lane was selected by the International Olive Council (IOC) to develop and execute a three-year marketing campaign, titled the Olive Oil Promise, aimed to educate Americans about the health benefits of olive oil. LANE's program will engage media, health and cuisine influencers, government regulatory agencies, growers/producers, and importers through a combination of media and influencer relations, digital marketing, and educational events.





The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) chose LANE to lead its U.S. communications efforts via a series of consumer engagement campaigns, including influencer partnerships, sponsored content and media relations to raise awareness of its blue fish label.

"The food and beverage industry is one of the most competitive consumer goods markets in the world," said Lane Stevens, "and today's increasingly health- and socially conscious consumers have no shortage of choices. In this extremely challenging environment it's important for brands to connect with their audiences authentically as well as in the right places and at the right moments."

"Each of these organizations is seeking a breakout position within its market – an opportunity to get its story heard and to achieve growth in a competitive environment. By leveraging LANE's deep industry expertise and Finn Partners' data-driven insights and full-service capabilities, our team is poised to guide these brands and their messages to the forefront," said Peter Finn, founding partner, Finn Partners.

LANE, a Finn Partners Company, is focused on driving business and sales success for clients through strategic communications counsel. With offices in New York and Portland, Oregon, and a presence in Seattle, Washington, LANE provides integrated public relations services for clients in a host of industries, including consumer, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, financial services, and technology.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in six years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With 600 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI worldwide.

Media Contact:

