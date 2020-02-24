Lane Bryant Announces New Beauticurve X Lane Bryant Collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Bryant is thrilled to announce the Brand has co-designed a second collection with fashion and lifestyle influencer Rochelle Johnson, the creative force and founder of Beauticurve. Beauticurve x Lane Bryant will debut in two phases: five pieces are shoppable in stores and online today, while a capsule of 11 online exclusive items will be available on March 9.

"Like many women, my own personal style has evolved so much. I love to explore all types of styles, prints and silhouettes, and took this approach when co-designing the collaboration with the Lane Bryant team," said Johnson. "I personally am a fan of wearing apparel in multiple ways. It was important for me to incorporate my own mix and match philosophy into the Beauticurve x Lane Bryant collection, creating maximum versatility with each piece."

Inspired by her recent vacation to Mexico, the new Beauticurve x Lane Bryant collection pairs Johnson's feminine and modern personal style aesthetic with bold colors and fun, fresh prints in a celebration of warmer weather. A mix of dresses, tops, bottoms and jackets, the collection was specifically designed to allow the wearer to create her own possibilities, by either mixing and matching the pieces together or with existing Lane Bryant apparel in her closet.

"Rochelle is the true embodiment of Lane Bryant's mantra - #CreateYourLane," said Susan Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Lane Bryant. "She has been a wonderful advocate of our brand, from her past work as a store associate to becoming an undeniable force in the influencer community. We love that Rochelle has taken Lane Bryant with her along her journey, culminating in a second Beauticurve x Lane Bryant collection that is sure to inspire our client to create her own lane within this collection."

Beauticurve X Lane Bryant will be available in sizes 12-28, and will retail for ($59.95-99.95). For more information, please visit LaneBryant.com/beauticurve or follow the collaboration on social media:

About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant is the nation's leading women's special size apparel brand, providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 12-28. The Lane Bryant collection includes a wide selection of fashion-forward apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery, LIVI activewear and Cacique® intimate apparel. Lane Bryant fashions are available nationwide at its 716 Lane Bryant stores, and online. Visit lanebryant.com and cacique.com for store locations and the newest fashion arrivals.

Lane Bryant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Lane Bryant and Cacique support ascena's larger mission to provide fashion and inspiration for living confidently every day. Learn how ascena brands are making an impact on women and girls to lead, strengthen communities, and live well here.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. through its retail brands operates ecommerce websites and approximately 2,800 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com , AnnTaylor.com , factory.anntaylor.com , LOFT.com , outlet.loft.com , louandgrey.com , lanebryant.com , Catherines.com and shopjustice.com .

