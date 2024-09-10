Lane Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery First Private Healthcare Practice to Deploy ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Solution

Proactive Security Technology Will Protect Patients and Staff from Gun-Related Threats

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced the deployment of its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution at Columbus, Georgia's Lane Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery to protect patients and staff against gun-related violence. This marks the first private healthcare practice to adopt ZeroEyes' proactive security technology.

With the rise of gun-related workplace violence in the United States, healthcare facilities face growing security challenges. While they must remain accessible to visitors and new patients, this open-door policy increases the risk of violence. Lane Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery is proactively addressing these threats by enhancing its security systems with ZeroEyes. By adopting the pioneering technology, the practice ensures preparedness for active shooter scenarios, providing an additional layer of protection while maintaining a welcoming environment.

"Having a background in counterterrorism and disaster medicine, along with my experience as a flight surgeon in the Air Force, I understand the critical importance of being prepared for active shooter scenarios," said Dr. Joshua E. Lane, co-founder of Lane Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery. "As a small business, we are implementing ZeroEyes' technology because it buys valuable time for survival during such incidents. With ZeroEyes, we hope to set a new security standard for healthcare facilities across the country."

Lane Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery was founded in 2007 by Drs. Joshua and Tanda Lane and is a full-service dermatology, dermatologic surgery and aesthetics practice. The facility focuses on medical and surgical care of the skin, as well as laser and aesthetic enhancements. Both Dr. Joshua and Tanda Lane are board-certified by the American Academy of Dermatology, and Dr. Joshua Lane is the only fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic and reconstructive surgeon in the city.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is layered on existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to law enforcement and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Private healthcare practices often face significant financial constraints when it comes to implementing security measures," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "ZeroEyes serves as a valuable force multiplier, allowing facilities to reduce costs on security personnel while maintaining effective monitoring. Lane Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery has demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to healthcare security, and we hope other facilities will follow their lead."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

