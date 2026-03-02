LANEIGE and Step Up Launch 2026 US Partnership to Empower the Next Generation of Young Women

A yearlong program designed to build confidence, careers, and future leaders

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LANEIGE, the leading global Korean skincare brand, is proud to announce its 2026 philanthropic partnership in the US with Step Up, a national mentorship nonprofit supporting career growth for teens and young women. Throughout 2026, the partnership will offer immersive programming focused on mentorship and professional development, reflecting LANEIGE's dedication to building confidence, advancing leadership, and expanding meaningful career opportunities for the next generation of women.

Guided by its "Open to Wonder" philosophy, LANEIGE embraces curiosity and new possibilities — a mindset that extends beyond skincare innovation to creating greater access and opportunity for young women. Through a thoughtfully designed yearlong mentorship program, LANEIGE will provide the tools to help young women build their professional skills, explore new career paths, and gain the confidence needed to break through the barriers ahead of them.

"At LANEIGE, empowering confidence through beauty is at the heart of our purpose. Our partnership with Step Up reflects that commitment by creating meaningful mentorship opportunities for young women as they explore and shape their career paths. Throughout the year, our teams will engage in hands-on mentoring experiences where we share real-world insights, skill-building guidance, and personal career journeys. By creating direct access to industry leaders and learning opportunities, we're proud to support young women with the networks and confidence they need to take the next steps in their journey," says Allison Pollack, Vice President of Marketing at LANEIGE US.

"Step Up is excited to partner with LANEIGE, whose generous investment of both funding and time strengthens our mentorship programs that empower girls on their path to success. Mentorship is a powerful accelerator of career advancement, and LANEIGE's commitment ensures that even more teens and young adults can access Step Up's free programs. Through our partnership, many will also benefit from the opportunity to be mentored directly by LANEIGE team members, opening doors to brighter futures in beauty and beyond," says Delores Druilhet Morton, CEO of Step Up.

A cohort of teens from The Young Women's Leadership School of Astoria has been selected through Step Up's application process, developed in collaboration with LANEIGE. These students represent a diverse group of young women eager to explore potential career paths, deepen their leadership skills, and gain real-world exposure. Throughout the year, the mentees will participate in a series of LANEIGE-led workshops, mentorship sessions, and community experiences designed to broaden their understanding of various industries — including but not limited to beauty — while helping them develop a strong professional foundation.

As part of its philanthropic commitment, LANEIGE will also make a donation to support the expansion of Step Up's national mentorship programming and will serve as a sponsor of the organization's Inspiration Awards in Chicago and Los Angeles. Beyond the core mentorship cohort, LANEIGE is exploring additional opportunities for collaboration through volunteer engagement, national events, and future initiatives that expand access to career development for young women across the country, reinforcing its dedication to advancing women's confidence and opportunity all year long.

About Step Up:

Through structured programs, focused support, and inspiring connections, Step Up helps girls define and achieve their unique visions of success. The nonprofit offers weekly after-school mentorship sessions at high schools around the country, while offering continuing mentorship support for young women through age 29. Step Up envisions a world where all girls are confident, connected and career-ready. Connect at suwn.org .

